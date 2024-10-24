When Adding Apple To Your Burger, Get Creative With Seasonings

Slices of apples are the perfect way to up your fake Shack burger game, or any burger for that matter. Thin slivers or shavings of Honeycrisps, Granny Smith, Fuji, or Golden Delicious apples piled on top of a veggie, turkey, or beef burger adds a sweet-tart element that not only tastes delicious but helps cut the fatty richness of meaty patties. However, to separate your apple burgers from the rest of the patty pack, you need to get creative with the seasonings you sprinkle on top of your fruity add-on. John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill exclusively told Daily Meal that the combination of seasonings you use on your apples can truly enhance your burger's overall flavor.

Depending on which way your taste buds skew and what type of burger you are making, Warr offers several seasonings you might want to consider marrying. Cinnamon and cayenne pepper might become your new favorite duo when adding apple to a juicy pork burger. The chef explained that the cinnamon, cayenne and apple combo "adds a sweet heat that contrasts well with the savory burger." But he also doesn't want you to limit yourself to apple's predictable companions.