When Adding Apple To Your Burger, Get Creative With Seasonings
Slices of apples are the perfect way to up your fake Shack burger game, or any burger for that matter. Thin slivers or shavings of Honeycrisps, Granny Smith, Fuji, or Golden Delicious apples piled on top of a veggie, turkey, or beef burger adds a sweet-tart element that not only tastes delicious but helps cut the fatty richness of meaty patties. However, to separate your apple burgers from the rest of the patty pack, you need to get creative with the seasonings you sprinkle on top of your fruity add-on. John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill exclusively told Daily Meal that the combination of seasonings you use on your apples can truly enhance your burger's overall flavor.
Depending on which way your taste buds skew and what type of burger you are making, Warr offers several seasonings you might want to consider marrying. Cinnamon and cayenne pepper might become your new favorite duo when adding apple to a juicy pork burger. The chef explained that the cinnamon, cayenne and apple combo "adds a sweet heat that contrasts well with the savory burger." But he also doesn't want you to limit yourself to apple's predictable companions.
Other innovative seasonings
Chef John Warr also suggests a sweet, earthy pairing for apple slices before layering them onto your burger — honey and thyme. The two are perfect seasonings for apple if you are making a beef blue cheese bacon burger. The crisp apple matches the creamy texture of the blue cheese, and the smoky, salty bacon brings the sweet, savory and herby notes all together. This is a burger packed with big flavors.
Additionally, Warr recommends giving your apple slices a treatment of salt, lemon zest, and cracked black pepper. Just toss the slices in the mixture before layering them on. Warr notes, "These bring brightness and a sharp bite that complements the juiciness of apples." This concentrated sweet, fruity zest, along with a dusting of salt and pepper, is perfect for a Mediterranean lamb burger.
If you need additional inspiration, try sprinkling a little brown sugar, allspice, and nutmeg onto your apple slices before adding them to your aged cheddar cheeseburgers. The warm sweetness of this combo will contrast with the fatty burger and have you feeling a cheddar apple pie vibe. Remember, experimenting with your seasonings is part of the culinary process. Buy a large bag of apples and try out different flavor combinations until you find something you love!