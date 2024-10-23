The Absolute Best Way To Add Apples To Your Burgers

Lest you thought grilling was limited to being a summer activity, we're here with a genius hack that will have you grilling far past Labor Day. With a creative twist on a year-round classic, you might first be a little skeptical of the apple and burger comobo, but keep an open mind — John Warr, the Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, is pretty convincing when he describes this match made in heaven.

According to Warr, the sweetness and the crunch of apples make them a great addition to your burger, offering the texture of onions with the freshness of a ripe tomato. And, really, you can't go wrong with how you add them to your stack of toppings. But, Warr's favorite method by far is grilling his apples. "It softens them slightly while caramelizing their sugars and adding a bit of smokiness that complements a charred burger patty," he says. To do so successfully, cut your apple slices evenly, lay them on the grill for a few minutes, until charred, and then flip.