The Absolute Best Way To Add Apples To Your Burgers
Lest you thought grilling was limited to being a summer activity, we're here with a genius hack that will have you grilling far past Labor Day. With a creative twist on a year-round classic, you might first be a little skeptical of the apple and burger comobo, but keep an open mind — John Warr, the Executive Chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, is pretty convincing when he describes this match made in heaven.
According to Warr, the sweetness and the crunch of apples make them a great addition to your burger, offering the texture of onions with the freshness of a ripe tomato. And, really, you can't go wrong with how you add them to your stack of toppings. But, Warr's favorite method by far is grilling his apples. "It softens them slightly while caramelizing their sugars and adding a bit of smokiness that complements a charred burger patty," he says. To do so successfully, cut your apple slices evenly, lay them on the grill for a few minutes, until charred, and then flip.
How to seamlessly pair apples with your burgers
So, where to begin? The good news is that there's a type of apple for everything. For grilling, you're going to want to start by reaching for the firmest apples on the shelf to ensure they'll hold up: Fuji, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, or Honeycrisp apples are all solid choices. Grilling allows the water in fruits to evaporate and become crisp, while they might become soggy in a pan with trapped moisture. Grilling also initiates a chemical reaction known as the Maillard reaction. This process caramelizes carbohydrates and sugars and can give a nutty, smoky flavor to your grilled apples or most anything else you cook on high heat. It also softens their texture, according to Warr, making them easier to take a bite of along with your other burger toppings.
If grilling just isn't your thing, You could also try topping your burger with apples sautéed in butter, caramelized apples with tarragon, apples chopped into a sweet fruit chutney, or thinly sliced, raw apples. "I think apples can be incredibly versatile on burgers ... Raw apples add crunch and tartness, while cooked apples bring out sweetness," Warr says. "The choice depends on the flavor and texture you're aiming for."