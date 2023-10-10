Upgrade The Flavors Of Your Burger With A Sweet Fruit Chutney

While burgers may be the epitome of the savory taste, they can also be exciting bases for exploring other culinary avenues and unlikely flavor profiles that aren't savory. There are several unconventional burger toppings that may be on your list to try, and while sweet fruit chutney may not be nearly as shocking as some, it is tantalizingly wonderful and equally enticing.

Fruit chutney on a burger? Listen, it makes sense. Fruit chutney is paired with cheese, cold meats, and bread, as well as its traditional use alongside Indian dishes such as curries. In other words, it is not uncommon for fruit chutneys to balance salty, savory, or spicy flavors. So why not try it on a burger?

With burgers, the sweet, crunchy gems add flavor and texture that balance out the other flavors. Consider how a brie and turkey burger's flavor and appearance are instantly enhanced with the addition of sweet and slightly sour cranberry chutney. A small spread goes a long way, and plenty more chutneys are waiting to unravel your burger's flavors.