Butterball's New Cook From Frozen Turkeys Promise To Make Thanksgiving Way Easier

Nothing can fully dispel the Thanksgiving stress of cooking 10+ dishes simultaneously — but Butterball's new cook-from-frozen turkey might come pretty close. The turkey doesn't require thawing, basting, brining, or seasoning, making the longtime turkey-producing company's new product a great option for those hosting the meal for the first time, or those who can't be bothered to do the prep work required when hosting the meal for the 20th time.

"Preparing the turkey can be intimidating," said Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball, in a press release announcing the product. "That's why we are so excited to introduce Cook from Frozen. It addresses both the fears and frustrations of cooking a whole turkey — it's not only simple to roast, but the result delivers a tender, juicy, golden-brown centerpiece. Hosts get all the glory whether they are experienced or not."

The cook-from-frozen turkey is available now at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Publix stores, and some Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Ralph's, and Walmart locations beginning in November. The company has a product locator tool that can be used to check if your local store has the easy-to-cook turkey in stock.