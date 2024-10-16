Butterball's New Cook From Frozen Turkeys Promise To Make Thanksgiving Way Easier
Nothing can fully dispel the Thanksgiving stress of cooking 10+ dishes simultaneously — but Butterball's new cook-from-frozen turkey might come pretty close. The turkey doesn't require thawing, basting, brining, or seasoning, making the longtime turkey-producing company's new product a great option for those hosting the meal for the first time, or those who can't be bothered to do the prep work required when hosting the meal for the 20th time.
"Preparing the turkey can be intimidating," said Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball, in a press release announcing the product. "That's why we are so excited to introduce Cook from Frozen. It addresses both the fears and frustrations of cooking a whole turkey — it's not only simple to roast, but the result delivers a tender, juicy, golden-brown centerpiece. Hosts get all the glory whether they are experienced or not."
The cook-from-frozen turkey is available now at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Publix stores, and some Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Ralph's, and Walmart locations beginning in November. The company has a product locator tool that can be used to check if your local store has the easy-to-cook turkey in stock.
The innovation that makes this turkey easy to prepare
The cook-from-frozen turkey was a direct response, according to the press release, to the most common questions asked on Butterball's Turkey Talk line for customer support: How and when to thaw a turkey (hint: it's a multi-day process). Instead, this new product can go straight from the freezer to the oven once it's unwrapped, even featuring a "specially-formulated brine" so that customers can skip the brining and seasoning while still ending up with a flavorful and juicy turkey.
An added pro? Hosts can spend more time actually enjoying the holiday, rather than frantically Googling how to remove the turkey's neck and giblets. "Cook from Frozen allows hosts to focus on other aspects of the celebration, like enjoying time with loved ones," Lieszkovszky said. "Let Butterball take care of the turkey while you make the memories."