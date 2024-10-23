The One Mistake To Avoid With A Bison Burger

Few animals are as celebrated in North America as the bison. At one point, an estimated 30 to 60 million of these majestic animals roamed the land, but European settlers brought a wholesale slaughter that less than 1,000 bison survived. Today, careful stewardship has brought the bison back, and they are once again a uniquely nutritious alternative to longtime staples of beef, chicken, and pork.

While bison is a red meat, you'll still need to keep a few things in mind if you're swapping out your usual beef burger for a bison cheeseburger. Yes, it's going to taste a little different: It's described as having a pleasant sweetness, and the iron content gives it a slightly mineral — but not gamey — taste. A bison burger won't have that greasy taste and texture that can come with a beef burger, and because it's a much leaner meat, you shouldn't make the mistake of cooking it exactly as you'd cook a beef burger.

Prepping bison burgers means seasoning them to your taste, but there's one more key step here that you shouldn't skip. Along with your herbs and spices, you'll need to add a bit of fat to your bison burger. Without it, these lean patties will end up dry, and no one wants a dry burger. Fortunately, this isn't a complicated step, and there are a number of things that you might add to make sure your bison burgers come out juicy and delicious every time.