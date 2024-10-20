The Unexpected Meat That Takes Rice Krispies Treats To Another Level
Rice Krispies treats are a nostalgic dessert that are as easy to make as they are to enjoy. The classic recipe features just three ingredients (Rice Krispies cereal, butter, and marshmallows), but there are a plethora of ways you can make the treat even better. There are plenty of underrated ingredients you should be adding to your Rice Krispies treats, including a beloved smoky breakfast meat – bacon.
Adding meat to a dessert might sound unusual, but the combination of flavors couldn't be better. The result strikes a perfect balance between salty and sweet, light and rich, and not to mention crispy and chewy. The smokiness of the bacon adds a grown-up flavor to a dessert that's usually just sweet. Maple-glazed bacon works perfectly here, since maple and bacon are already a standout flavor combination. If you think about it, adding bacon is a great way to lean into the breakfast element of the classic cereal-based treat.
Tips for adding bacon to Rice Krispies treats
Pre-cooked, crumbled bacon is the key to amping up your next batch of Rice Krispies treats, so make sure to prepare the bacon carefully. Thick-cut bacon works best since the crumbles will retain their chewiness and texture. How crispy you like your bacon is a personal preference, and there's no wrong answer when making this dessert, so keep your taste in mind as you cook it. Crumble or cut the bacon evenly so that you can disperse it throughout your Rice Krispies mixture.
Bacon isn't the only thing you can add, either. As we said, maple pairs perfectly with bacon, so try adding a few tablespoons of maple flavoring to your batch. Bourbon and bacon are another match made in flavor heaven, and adding a little booze to your dessert never hurts if you're making it for adults. If you really want to lean into the sweet and salty nature of bacon Rice Krispies treats, try adding peanut butter for an Elvis-inspired spin.