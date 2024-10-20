The Unexpected Meat That Takes Rice Krispies Treats To Another Level

Rice Krispies treats are a nostalgic dessert that are as easy to make as they are to enjoy. The classic recipe features just three ingredients (Rice Krispies cereal, butter, and marshmallows), but there are a plethora of ways you can make the treat even better. There are plenty of underrated ingredients you should be adding to your Rice Krispies treats, including a beloved smoky breakfast meat – bacon.

Adding meat to a dessert might sound unusual, but the combination of flavors couldn't be better. The result strikes a perfect balance between salty and sweet, light and rich, and not to mention crispy and chewy. The smokiness of the bacon adds a grown-up flavor to a dessert that's usually just sweet. Maple-glazed bacon works perfectly here, since maple and bacon are already a standout flavor combination. If you think about it, adding bacon is a great way to lean into the breakfast element of the classic cereal-based treat.