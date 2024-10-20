The Best Way To Soften Hard Cookies Without A Microwave
We've all been there: We've all whipped up a batch of our favorite cinnamon chocolate chip cookies, only to come back to the cookie jar a few days later to find that the cookies are no longer the ooey, gooey, amazing cookies that came out of the oven. Hard cookies might not be terrible, but they're not the best, either. (There are, of course, some notable exceptions that make the rule, as the saying goes. Molasses ginger snaps, for example, are amazing when they have some crunch.)
If your go-to method for putting the softness back into your cookies involves a damp paper towel and a microwave, we have some better ideas for you. The microwave trick is all well and good until you misjudge the time and bite into some hot chocolate chips, which is a great way to ruin your cookie experience really, really quickly. You may have also heard that putting cookies back in the oven for a few minutes will do the same thing, but try this, and you may end up with dry cookies. Fortunately, we have another tip: Put your cookies into a sealed container with a piece of bread.
You'll have to have a little patience with this one, as it'll take up to 24 hours before you see a difference in the texture of your cookies. It might sound too easy to be true, but it really does work: The dry, hard cookies will absorb moisture from the bread and return to something that's closer to their fresh-baked goodness. There are, however, a few things to keep in mind here.
Use an apple if you don't have bread
Not all types of bread are created equal, and just like there are fantastic varieties of bread that are perfect for French toast, some types are better for softening your cookies. If possible, reach for the white bread, as it won't transfer funky flavors. Also, since this trick relies on transferring moisture from the bread back into the cookie, it'll work better with a fresher slice.
Alternatively, you can also use an apple slice or core. It works the same way and takes about the same amount of time. You can also try taking a paper towel, sprinkling it with a bit of water, and putting that in your sealed cookie container instead. This is a little less precise, though, and too much water can definitely ruin your cookies.
Of course, taking a few steps to make sure your cookies don't get hard in the first place is perhaps the best way to make sure there's always a soft, delicious cookie ready and waiting for you when the mood strikes. Storing them properly will help, and your best option is an airtight container or bag. Also, serious cookie fans might want to consider picking up a brown sugar bear. These terracotta bears are designed to be kept in a container with brown sugar to keep it soft, but they'll keep your cookies soft, too. They're flat, easy to store, reusable, and they might be just what you need to keep those cookies fresh.