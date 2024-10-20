The Best Way To Soften Hard Cookies Without A Microwave

We've all been there: We've all whipped up a batch of our favorite cinnamon chocolate chip cookies, only to come back to the cookie jar a few days later to find that the cookies are no longer the ooey, gooey, amazing cookies that came out of the oven. Hard cookies might not be terrible, but they're not the best, either. (There are, of course, some notable exceptions that make the rule, as the saying goes. Molasses ginger snaps, for example, are amazing when they have some crunch.)

If your go-to method for putting the softness back into your cookies involves a damp paper towel and a microwave, we have some better ideas for you. The microwave trick is all well and good until you misjudge the time and bite into some hot chocolate chips, which is a great way to ruin your cookie experience really, really quickly. You may have also heard that putting cookies back in the oven for a few minutes will do the same thing, but try this, and you may end up with dry cookies. Fortunately, we have another tip: Put your cookies into a sealed container with a piece of bread.

You'll have to have a little patience with this one, as it'll take up to 24 hours before you see a difference in the texture of your cookies. It might sound too easy to be true, but it really does work: The dry, hard cookies will absorb moisture from the bread and return to something that's closer to their fresh-baked goodness. There are, however, a few things to keep in mind here.