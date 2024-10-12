Give Homemade Pickles A Japanese Style Twist With One Umami Ingredient

Pickles are one of the few foods that (depending on the type) can hit all five major categories of flavor: Sweet, spicy, salty, bitter, and umami. If umami is what you're craving, there's one ingredient that you should use in your next batch of homemade pickles for a unique Japanese twist — soy sauce. While umami is a relatively new term in the Western culture, the semi-modern history of the word umami is essentially used to describe a rich, meaty, savory taste.

Pickles are a staple in Japanese cuisine and are traditionally served whenever rice is included in a meal (they're even a staple Japanese breakfast food). When made with cucumbers and soy sauce, these Japanese pickles are called shoyuzuke kyuri. There are several different styles of this tasty side dish, but most versions contain a simple mix of sushi vinegar, soy sauce, and sugar. The combination of flavors has the perfect amount of acidity and, of course, a nice touch of umami from the soy sauce. Some recipes involve cooking the pickles, while others skip the cooking and simply allow the cucumbers to steep in the soy sauce and vinegar mixture.