Bombardino Vs Eggnog: The Differences Between The Two Winter Drinks

When it comes to holiday beverages, there are few quite as classic as a glass of eggnog, regardless of whether you make a proper eggnog from scratch or choose to pick up a store-bought bottle. It's creamy, rich, and tantalizingly sweet, and feels just as decadent as the holiday season itself.

While in North America eggnog might be the holiday go-to, however, there are other eggnog beverages around the world that can rival this creamy drink. One such drink is bombardino, an Italian drink that's perfect for finishing up a day of skiing out on the Italian Alps. This beverage is made by an equal amount of brandy and Advocaat or eggnog. It's quite a strong brew, and is perfect for sipping on to warm up after a long day outdoors.

Now, despite its similarities to eggnog in terms of creamy, rich flavor, there are a few key differences between these beverages. For one thing, bombardino and eggnog have very different alcohol contents. They're also served quite differently, with one being enjoyed hot and the other more often being served cold.