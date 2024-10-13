Bombardino Vs Eggnog: The Differences Between The Two Winter Drinks
When it comes to holiday beverages, there are few quite as classic as a glass of eggnog, regardless of whether you make a proper eggnog from scratch or choose to pick up a store-bought bottle. It's creamy, rich, and tantalizingly sweet, and feels just as decadent as the holiday season itself.
While in North America eggnog might be the holiday go-to, however, there are other eggnog beverages around the world that can rival this creamy drink. One such drink is bombardino, an Italian drink that's perfect for finishing up a day of skiing out on the Italian Alps. This beverage is made by an equal amount of brandy and Advocaat or eggnog. It's quite a strong brew, and is perfect for sipping on to warm up after a long day outdoors.
Now, despite its similarities to eggnog in terms of creamy, rich flavor, there are a few key differences between these beverages. For one thing, bombardino and eggnog have very different alcohol contents. They're also served quite differently, with one being enjoyed hot and the other more often being served cold.
The booze content of eggnog vs bombardino
The first major difference between eggnog and bombardino is the alcohol content. While you're welcome to spike eggnog if you're serving an adult party, it's just as common to come across a booze-free version of this drink. If you do spike it, you only need about a 1-to-5 ratio of liquor to eggnog, meaning it's not an overly strong drink. In terms of the liquor, eggnog is often spiked with brandy, but you can also spike it with rum or Cognac.
Bombardino, on the other hand, is quite different. This beverage is made of two different types of alcohol — brandy and Advocaat, which is a type of Dutch liqueur. It's an egg-flavored drink, made using egg yolks and sugar to get a frothy and creamy flavor. This liqueur is quite potent, and when paired with brandy, which typically has an alcohol content of 35 to 60%, you're looking at a drink that can really knock your socks off. You can also make it with Zabaglione, which is an Italian custard, but since you're using a 50-to-50 ratio of brandy and custard, you're still going to wind up with a very strong beverage.
Serving eggnog vs bombardino
The way eggnog and bombardino are served varies slightly as well. For its part, eggnog is typically served cold. As a garnish, you might come across a dusting of nutmeg on top or a star anise placed carefully on the drink. However, for the most part, the flavors of the beverage are allowed to shine through, highlighting the creamy richness of it.
On the other hand, if it's bombardino you're making, this drink is served warm. Once you take it out of the pan and pour it in a glass, you'll top it with whipped cream, too, making it even more decadent. A dash of cinnamon completes the look, giving the similar spicy taste that you'll get with eggnog's garnish. The warm temperature, paired with the high alcohol content, make it a drink that really does heat you up and get you ready to hit the slopes again. So, this holiday season, don't just stick to eggnog –- give bombardino a whirl and see which of these two beverages you prefer.