Maple Syrup Is The Slept-On Sweetener For Cozy Fall Drinks

First things first: secure your maple syrup. Pancake syrup is much cheaper, with real maple syrup coming in around $40 to $60 a gallon (although it's often sold in pint or quart sizes). But if you want the genuine maple flavor, you may have to spring for the good stuff to give your fall lattes, cocktails, and mocktails a truly cozy touch. Beyond that, think about what intensity of syrup you're looking for – pure maple syrup is labeled by the color and strength of flavor, from golden and delicate to very dark and strong, and two other levels in between. You'll likely want something in the middle, but if you want the maple to pack a real punch, go for the stronger syrup and you'll have it guaranteed.

Once you have your syrup of choice, coffee is a great place to start experimenting with new fall flavors – either brew your coffee as usual and replace your typical sweetener with a tablespoon or two of maple syrup, or stir the maple syrup into your milk and then pour the mixture on top of your latte. When you're ready to try something a little more complex, consider making an old fashioned with maple syrup replacing the simple syrup, or test out this maple cider cocktail recipe.

Many Indigenous people look at maple syrup as a gift from the maple trees to help us get through the winter. So on those bitterly cold mornings or dim winter afternoons, cozy up with a maple latte and consider the way the syrup journeyed from a tree somewhere to flavor your drink — the earth is giving you a sweet gift to get you through the coldest months of the year.