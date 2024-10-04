The Grueling Way Ina Garten Used To Have To Stock Her Store Every Week

Ina Garten's new memoir "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" hit shelves this week, and curious fans of the Barefoot Contessa were treated to some juicy tidbits of its content. Did she and her beloved Jeffrey actually separate for a while? Is it true that the queen of the Food Network actually failed her first party? The book is filled with all sorts of things you didn't know about the celebrity chef.

While it may not be as scandalous as some parts of the book, there's one passage that stands out. It demonstrates Ina Garten's commitment to her former business and her suppliers. Once a week, Garten would drive from her home in the Hamptons on Long Island to New York City in a rented station wagon, setting out at 3:00 a.m. She would make the rounds to all her favorite places to buy things for her shop, The Barefoot Contessa.

From the oldest cheese shop in America to another shop for fresh pasta to her favorite bakery for croissants, Garten picked up food and dropped off checks. After she had made all her stops, it was time to turn around for home, only to repeat the process the following Wednesday.