The Absolute Best Way To Store Turnips For Ultimate Freshness
Turnips are a vastly underestimated foodstuff that doesn't get nearly the same sort of attention that other root vegetables do, and that's a shame. Glazed turnips with pearl onions and brown butter make a delicious side no matter what they're served with, and one of the best things about turnips is that it doesn't take much to turn them into something that the whole family will love. Braising turnips and carrots with the help of a little vegetable broth and coconut sugar is an easy and amazing side for a meat-free Monday...or honestly, any other day of the week.
Here's another great thing about turnips: When stored properly, they'll last between four and five months, and you absolutely read that right. If there's anything we love more than a delicious vegetable, it's one that lasts for a long time.
And keeping them fresh is easy. Take off the greens — which can be used in a variety of dishes, such as a frittata with potato and turnip greens — and make sure they're clean. They do best when put in a plastic bag with a damp cloth, and it's the cold that's key. Ideally, you want turnips to be as cold as possible without freezing, and that means putting them in the coldest parts of the fridge. That's the crisper drawer or the bottom shelf, and they'll stay fresh there for a very long time.
You have a few options when it comes to storing turnips
The longevity of turnips makes them a great root vegetable to keep on hand, but if you don't want to take up valuable fridge space with a bucket of turnips, that's completely understandable. You have a few options, and let's start with a literal bucket. Pack your turnips with a material — like sawdust or straw — that will allow for a bit of air circulation, then store them in an area that is the coldest you have available. Basements are great, and if you're opting for this kind of storage, there's another method you might consider, too.
Root vegetables can be left in the ground for a long time, and you can take advantage of that when you're storing your turnip haul, too — whether it came from your garden or from the farmer's market. Make sure your turnips are dry and undamaged, and then, you'll need a cardboard or wood box and some sand. Add a layer of sand, a layer of turnips, add more sand, and then more turnips...and so on. The turnips shouldn't be touching, and when kept in a cool environment while packed this way, they can stay fresh for up to six months.
Finally, you can also freeze turnips. Blanch them by boiling them for several minutes, then drain, cool them in an ice bath, and freeze them in chunks or in a mash. Freezing often changes the texture of fruits and vegetables, and turnips are no exception. They're still delicious when added to soups and sauces, though, and it's a great way to use these nutritious vegetables all year long.