The Absolute Best Way To Store Turnips For Ultimate Freshness

Turnips are a vastly underestimated foodstuff that doesn't get nearly the same sort of attention that other root vegetables do, and that's a shame. Glazed turnips with pearl onions and brown butter make a delicious side no matter what they're served with, and one of the best things about turnips is that it doesn't take much to turn them into something that the whole family will love. Braising turnips and carrots with the help of a little vegetable broth and coconut sugar is an easy and amazing side for a meat-free Monday...or honestly, any other day of the week.

Here's another great thing about turnips: When stored properly, they'll last between four and five months, and you absolutely read that right. If there's anything we love more than a delicious vegetable, it's one that lasts for a long time.

And keeping them fresh is easy. Take off the greens — which can be used in a variety of dishes, such as a frittata with potato and turnip greens — and make sure they're clean. They do best when put in a plastic bag with a damp cloth, and it's the cold that's key. Ideally, you want turnips to be as cold as possible without freezing, and that means putting them in the coldest parts of the fridge. That's the crisper drawer or the bottom shelf, and they'll stay fresh there for a very long time.