Your Classic Chili Could Use A Sweet Soda Upgrade

Root beer might be the last thing you'd think to include when it comes to a hearty, comforting bowl of classic chili con carne. After all, this sweet, sassafras-flavored soda is more commonly associated with root beer floats and as an out-the-can drink at backyard barbecues than a cooking ingredient. But try and add a splash of root beer to your next chili — it'll surprise you at how much tastier it could make this spicy stew!

The reason it works so well is because of the bouquet of flavors that's in root beer. There are sweet-tasting notes of vanilla and molasses, which will help balance out the heat of the chili and spices. Then, you have some fragrant but bitter-tasting herbal notes like wintergreen and licorice, which will complement the savory meat and beans. All these good flavors can add a delightful depth and complexity to your chili.

If you're in a rush, incorporating root beer into your chili is as simple as swapping out some of the liquid ingredients, such as beef stock, with the soda. Let it simmer along with the other ingredients and the flavor will naturally meld into the liquid, and later, the chili. That's the quick-and-easy version, but if you have a bit of time and want to squeeze every ounce of flavor from the root beer, there's an even better way to do this.