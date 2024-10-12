Your Classic Chili Could Use A Sweet Soda Upgrade
Root beer might be the last thing you'd think to include when it comes to a hearty, comforting bowl of classic chili con carne. After all, this sweet, sassafras-flavored soda is more commonly associated with root beer floats and as an out-the-can drink at backyard barbecues than a cooking ingredient. But try and add a splash of root beer to your next chili — it'll surprise you at how much tastier it could make this spicy stew!
The reason it works so well is because of the bouquet of flavors that's in root beer. There are sweet-tasting notes of vanilla and molasses, which will help balance out the heat of the chili and spices. Then, you have some fragrant but bitter-tasting herbal notes like wintergreen and licorice, which will complement the savory meat and beans. All these good flavors can add a delightful depth and complexity to your chili.
If you're in a rush, incorporating root beer into your chili is as simple as swapping out some of the liquid ingredients, such as beef stock, with the soda. Let it simmer along with the other ingredients and the flavor will naturally meld into the liquid, and later, the chili. That's the quick-and-easy version, but if you have a bit of time and want to squeeze every ounce of flavor from the root beer, there's an even better way to do this.
Give your chili a dash of homemade root beer syrup
Most store-bought sodas are essentially a concentrated flavoring diluted with carbonated water. By boiling the soda down, you can recreate that original concentrate to give your chili a potent dose of root beer flavor.
All you need to do is bring a few bottles of root beer to a boil in a saucepan, along with a bit of sugar if you like it extra sweet. Reduce the heat and let the mixture simmer until the liquid in the pot thickens, which will take anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour. Stir a little bit of the syrup into your chili once it cools. The flavor will now be much more intense — every single bite will include the signature tasting note of root beer.
Due to this, you'll want to slowly incorporate the root beer syrup into your chili. Add just a teeny bit, about a teaspoon at a time, and adjust as you taste. You'll want the root beer to simply enhance the flavor of your chili, not steal the spotlight or overshadow your main ingredients. If there's any leftover, save it for later — it'll work awesome as an ice cream drizzle!
Types of root beer that are ideal for chili
Choosing the right root beer for your chili all comes down to personal taste. If you prefer your chili to remain savory and spice-forward, opt for a traditional-style root beer with plenty of bitter herbal notes. Brands like Stewart's are known for their strong sassafras and birch flavors, which can add a subtle bitterness and enhance the chili's existing spices. Barq's and A&W, while slightly sweeter, can also provide a nice touch of bittersweetness to your chili.
On the other hand, if you're in the mood for a sweeter chili experience, try reaching for creamier, more syrupy root beers like Frostie. While the resulting flavor profile will definitely be different from the classic chili most people know and love, the combination of sweetness and savory spices could be a hit for some. And if you ever find the chili sweeter than you expected, you can always balance it with an acid such as vinegar.
Of course, true root beer aficionados should feel free to experiment with their favorite brands and discover what works best for their unique palate. What tastes amazing to one person might not be quite right for another. So go ahead and add your choice of the best root beers to the pot, then serve up that steaming bowl of chili alongside a classic oven-baked potato. Kick back and savor this tasty twist on chili!