Jacques Pépin's Favorite Cut Of Meat For His Classic Beef Stew

If you're ready to make a Jacques Pépin-worthy beef stew, the first step is shopping for flatiron steak. The cut is often sold under a couple of different names, including "top blade," "blade steak," and "chuck eye," but they are all the same thing. It's also not the most common cut in most grocery stores, and even if it's available it's probably next to the ribeyes and not the stew meat.

If you can't find flatiron in your local supermarket, there are a few options: Talk to the folks at the meat counter or approach someone stocking the meat cooler. If you ask for flatiron, chances are they'll be able to help you locate it already in the cooler, or they can cut some for you in the kitchen. If they don't know what you're talking about, ask for blade steak or chuck eye and see if that helps. If the supermarket isn't an option, head to a specialty butcher and ask at the counter. If they don't have any flatiron steak on hand, ask if they can order it.

If you're already at the store faced with cuts of flatiron steaks, look for pieces that have even marbling throughout, which are the white flecks of fat interspersed in the muscle fiber. Once you get it home, slice it into fork-sized chunks against the grain, and it's ready to use in any recipe for beef stew.