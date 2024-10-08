Expert-Recommended Restaurant Etiquette For Large Parties

Being on time is generally one of many things you can do to be a more polite person, but it is also a key component of large-party etiquette. Adam Perhosky emphasizes that timeliness is crucial because tardiness can interrupt the smooth experience. Restaurants put in extra work and planning to ensure tables are available for large parties, so being on time (or even early) is an easy way to make this process easier all around. Being early also allows diners to explore restaurant amenities until their table is ready. "We encourage guests to arrive early, perhaps grabbing a drink at the bar or enjoying the scenery on the patio," Perhosky explains.

Before eagerly grabbing a menu to practice the fine dining menu rule you're supposed to follow, the etiquette you should practice upon sitting with your large group is clarifying for the host how the check will be split. Clearing this up beforehand can prevent a slowdown in service and bill distribution. Establishing how a bill will be split also prevents unnecessary confusion and deliberation. "This avoids the inefficiency of asking guests around the table who ordered what or how to split shared dishes," Perhosky shares. Regardless of the circumstances that bring your group to the new dining hotspot or your favorite tried-and-true restaurant, punctuality and working with staff will help ensure an eventful evening.