Expert-Recommended Restaurant Etiquette For Large Parties
A surefire way of bringing people together, whether to celebrate a life milestone or just to catch up, is gathering for a meal. With a large meal, stories and laughter are shared with good company over delicious food. While some fine dining rules don't make much sense, there are some actions you can take to ensure gatherings like these are as smooth and enjoyable as possible. Adam Perhosky, director of sales and events at Florida-based American Social Bar & Kitchen, is here to share two of the most important measures with Daily Meal.
The two key etiquette pieces for large groups that are vital for any dining experience, regardless of whether it is in a fine dining or casual environment, are timeliness and communication about how the check will be split. While this is important anywhere, one thing to remember, according to Perhosky, is that these expectations might be higher or stricter in fine dining environments due to their formal nature and meticulous time management.
Why timeliness and communication are key
Being on time is generally one of many things you can do to be a more polite person, but it is also a key component of large-party etiquette. Adam Perhosky emphasizes that timeliness is crucial because tardiness can interrupt the smooth experience. Restaurants put in extra work and planning to ensure tables are available for large parties, so being on time (or even early) is an easy way to make this process easier all around. Being early also allows diners to explore restaurant amenities until their table is ready. "We encourage guests to arrive early, perhaps grabbing a drink at the bar or enjoying the scenery on the patio," Perhosky explains.
Before eagerly grabbing a menu to practice the fine dining menu rule you're supposed to follow, the etiquette you should practice upon sitting with your large group is clarifying for the host how the check will be split. Clearing this up beforehand can prevent a slowdown in service and bill distribution. Establishing how a bill will be split also prevents unnecessary confusion and deliberation. "This avoids the inefficiency of asking guests around the table who ordered what or how to split shared dishes," Perhosky shares. Regardless of the circumstances that bring your group to the new dining hotspot or your favorite tried-and-true restaurant, punctuality and working with staff will help ensure an eventful evening.