The Easy 2-Ingredient Tater Tot Appetizer You Won't Be Able To Stop Eating
If you're looking for a new appetizer that's so delicious it will steal the show at your next dinner party, then you need to know about this easy, two-ingredient snack. The dish is bacon-wrapped tater tots — which is as easy to put together as it sounds. You don't even need to make the tater tots from scratch, a bag of frozen tots will work just fine.
Similar to honey bacon-wrapped tater tots but without drizzled honey (which does make for a nice sweet-savory balance) all you need is your oven and a baking sheet. Essentially, the process involves wrapping each frozen tater tot with a piece of uncooked bacon, then baking for about 20 minutes. It's simple, requires very little work, and takes a short amount of time — what's not to love?
All in all, these bacon-wrapped tater tots make for the perfect savory appetizer. The delicious taste of potatoes is combined with the smoky, salty crispiness of the bacon, making for one irresistible bite. You can even swap out the regular bacon for turkey bacon or even plant-based bacon to suit your (or your guests') preferences. You can even customize these bacon wrapped tater tots with one more ingredient.
Take the bacon tater tots a step further and add cheese
If you want to take this appetizer to the next level — and you don't mind using an additional ingredient — then you may want to try adding cheese to bacon-wrapped tater tots. After all, cheese makes just about everything more tasty.
There are two methods that you can use to add cheese. Firstly, you can let the tater tots thaw just enough so that you can cut open each tot and place a small piece of cheese inside, then wrap it up in the bacon slice. Or, you can simply place a small piece of cheese on top of the tater tot, then roll it up in the bacon. Either way will work, so choose whichever you would prefer (or have time for). Cheddar is a great choice, as is gouda (which is what we use for our recipe for homemade gouda tater tots).
Whether you choose to include cheese or not, you'll need to pair the bacon-wrapped tater tots with the perfect dipping sauce. You could whip up a batch of homemade garlic aioli or even homemade ketchup. As mentioned, honey is a great addition to the tots, but you can also choose to drizzle hot honey instead if you like the idea of a sweet heat with the salty, smoky bacon.