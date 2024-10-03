The Easy 2-Ingredient Tater Tot Appetizer You Won't Be Able To Stop Eating

If you're looking for a new appetizer that's so delicious it will steal the show at your next dinner party, then you need to know about this easy, two-ingredient snack. The dish is bacon-wrapped tater tots — which is as easy to put together as it sounds. You don't even need to make the tater tots from scratch, a bag of frozen tots will work just fine.

Similar to honey bacon-wrapped tater tots but without drizzled honey (which does make for a nice sweet-savory balance) all you need is your oven and a baking sheet. Essentially, the process involves wrapping each frozen tater tot with a piece of uncooked bacon, then baking for about 20 minutes. It's simple, requires very little work, and takes a short amount of time — what's not to love?

All in all, these bacon-wrapped tater tots make for the perfect savory appetizer. The delicious taste of potatoes is combined with the smoky, salty crispiness of the bacon, making for one irresistible bite. You can even swap out the regular bacon for turkey bacon or even plant-based bacon to suit your (or your guests') preferences. You can even customize these bacon wrapped tater tots with one more ingredient.