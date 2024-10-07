Bannock: The Traditional Indigenous Canadian Bread You Can Cook 2 Ways

Like most foods, bannock — often referred to as fry bread — has a winding history as a versatile staple and Canadian comfort dish. Said to have originated in Scotland, the flatbread was introduced to North America by fur traders in the 18th and 19th centuries. During the long Canadian winters, Indigenous people and fur trading settlers alike used the simple bread, which requires minimal ingredients and prep time, as a reliable source of carbohydrates.

The name comes from the Scottish cooking method for the bread, in which it is cooked on top of a bannock stone placed before a roaring fire. However, the First Peoples of Canada have their own names for bannock, including palauga (the name used by Inuit peoples), and bakwezhigan (the Ojibwe term). Recipes vary, but the main ingredients in modern bannock recipes are flour, baking powder, salt, water, and lard or butter.

Bannock may be attributed to the influence of settlers, but even before Scottish trappers came to North America, there is evidence that native people were making their own version of flatbread with ground acorn, bean, or corn flour, rather than the more European white flour that is used in bannock today. For some iterations of this bread, other ingredients ranging from black tree lichen to huckleberries were (and still are) added to turn the bread alternatively into a hardy item for long trips or a sweet treat for dessert. Cooking methods vary as well — most people don't cook the bread on a stone by the fire anymore, but that's certainly an option. Otherwise, the most common methods are baking bannock or frying it in hot oil.