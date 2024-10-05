Give Your Fall Bakes A Twist And Use Pureed Squash Instead Of Pumpkin

Whether you're team pumpkin or team no thank you, fall is traditionally the time for this orange-fleshed fruit to shine. With pumpkins having a mildly sweet taste, they're typically the optimal choice for making the classic fall desserts you know and love. But just because pumpkin is the tradition doesn't mean you can't mix thing up this season and try baking with a different type of squash. Even classic pumpkin pie can be made with another variety and the new flavors will be a welcome twist — and might even get those "no thank you" folks to try a slice.

For a 1:1 swap for pumpkin puree, consider using the following: butternut, red kuri, and Kobacha squash. Butternut squash can be a great alternative to its sweeter, carving cousin, as it offers a richer, nuttier taste. Red kuri has a delicate, nutty flavor that is comparable to chestnuts. And Kobacha squash has the texture and taste of a pumpkin crossed with a sweet potato.