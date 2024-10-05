Give Your Fall Bakes A Twist And Use Pureed Squash Instead Of Pumpkin
Whether you're team pumpkin or team no thank you, fall is traditionally the time for this orange-fleshed fruit to shine. With pumpkins having a mildly sweet taste, they're typically the optimal choice for making the classic fall desserts you know and love. But just because pumpkin is the tradition doesn't mean you can't mix thing up this season and try baking with a different type of squash. Even classic pumpkin pie can be made with another variety and the new flavors will be a welcome twist — and might even get those "no thank you" folks to try a slice.
For a 1:1 swap for pumpkin puree, consider using the following: butternut, red kuri, and Kobacha squash. Butternut squash can be a great alternative to its sweeter, carving cousin, as it offers a richer, nuttier taste. Red kuri has a delicate, nutty flavor that is comparable to chestnuts. And Kobacha squash has the texture and taste of a pumpkin crossed with a sweet potato.
Cookies, and cakes, and pies, oh my
Kobacha squash has less water content than most squashes, making it a versatile ingredient for so many recipes. To cook Kobacha squash, you can roast it in the oven or steam it on the stove top. This softens the squash so it can easily be made into a puree. When pureed, its thick texture and sweetness make it an excellent option to use in baked goods like pumpkin chocolate chip muffins.
With butternut squash's natural buttery flavor, pureeing gives it an ultra silky smoothness ideal for fall bakes. This butternut squash-apple cake with ginger streusel is a perfect example of a moist and tender baked good using an alternative squash puree. And like canned pumpkin puree, you can purchase canned butternut squash puree.
When roasted, red kuri's rich, orange flesh provides a deep caramelized taste and offers a similar look and feel to pureed pumpkin. Since red kuri and butternut squash both resemble the texture of pumpkin you can use the same method as making a homemade pumpkin puree. Anything pumpkin can do, squash can do just as well!