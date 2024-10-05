The Best (And Worst) Way To Reheat Leftover Quiche
Eggy, delicious quiche is a treat at any time of day. No matter which of the many quiche varieties you decided to cook and enjoy, dealing with leftovers presents a little bit of a problem. Reheating quiche is a delicate matter, and if you screw it up, you risk making the egg rubbery and dry and turning the crust into cardboard. The same qualities that make this dish so delicious — the contrast between the crisp crust and the soft, silky filling — also present a challenge in maintaining the integrity of both when you want to munch on some leftovers.
When Mary Nguyen, chef and founder at Olive & Finch Collective in Denver, CO, spoke exclusively to Daily Meal, she had some helpful words for those who want their day-old quiche to taste as moist and delicious as it did fresh from being baked. According to Nguyen, the key to carefully warming up quiche is to put it back in the oven at a low temperature after judiciously covering it in foil. No matter what, don't try to nuke your quiche — "It'll make the crust soft and soggy," she says.
Yes to the oven, no to the microwave
If you made your quiche the proper way, the pastry crust on the bottom is flaky and golden and the inside is a luscious, custardy filling studded with delicious mix-ins. The way to reheat your quiche is to put it in the oven: Chef Mary Nguyen recommends 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15–20 minutes. The key is to drape aluminum foil loosely over the top filling. This prevents loss of moisture "while letting the crust stay crisp," she says. Another secret is to allow the quiche to sit on the counter and come back to room temperature after you pull it from the fridge. This way, the oven doesn't have to work so hard to get it back to temperature.
On the other hand, avoid the microwave at all costs. Even if you use the glass-of-water hack to prevent drying out leftovers, there won't be any way to save the texture of the crust. Good quiche is too delicious to ruin in the name of convenience, so follow Nguyen's advice when you go back for leftovers.