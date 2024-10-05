The Best (And Worst) Way To Reheat Leftover Quiche

Eggy, delicious quiche is a treat at any time of day. No matter which of the many quiche varieties you decided to cook and enjoy, dealing with leftovers presents a little bit of a problem. Reheating quiche is a delicate matter, and if you screw it up, you risk making the egg rubbery and dry and turning the crust into cardboard. The same qualities that make this dish so delicious — the contrast between the crisp crust and the soft, silky filling — also present a challenge in maintaining the integrity of both when you want to munch on some leftovers.

When Mary Nguyen, chef and founder at Olive & Finch Collective in Denver, CO, spoke exclusively to Daily Meal, she had some helpful words for those who want their day-old quiche to taste as moist and delicious as it did fresh from being baked. According to Nguyen, the key to carefully warming up quiche is to put it back in the oven at a low temperature after judiciously covering it in foil. No matter what, don't try to nuke your quiche — "It'll make the crust soft and soggy," she says.