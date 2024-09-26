October Aldi Finds For Throwing The Ultimate Fancy Fall Dinner Party

If you're currently planning the ultimate fall dinner party, then look no further than Aldi for everything that you'll need. The supermarket chain has a plethora of October items that you should know about, all of which will fit right into that autumn-themed event that you're planning. In fact, these October 2024 Aldi finds include everything you could want: appetizers, entreés, and desserts. There are even items such as a pumpkin spice cold foam to add to an after dinner coffee.

For appetizers, the options range from Halloween-themed cheese to autumnal flatbread. Then, for the main course, there are several items to pick and choose from to make a memorable pasta dish or even a sweet potato casserole. Or, for something a bit less formal, there's mac and cheese. Finally, for dessert, you can choose between delectable fall-inspired treats, such as Apple Blossoms and pumpkin-spiced cheesecake. Return to this roundup before you make your first Aldi run in the month of October.