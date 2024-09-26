October Aldi Finds For Throwing The Ultimate Fancy Fall Dinner Party
If you're currently planning the ultimate fall dinner party, then look no further than Aldi for everything that you'll need. The supermarket chain has a plethora of October items that you should know about, all of which will fit right into that autumn-themed event that you're planning. In fact, these October 2024 Aldi finds include everything you could want: appetizers, entreés, and desserts. There are even items such as a pumpkin spice cold foam to add to an after dinner coffee.
For appetizers, the options range from Halloween-themed cheese to autumnal flatbread. Then, for the main course, there are several items to pick and choose from to make a memorable pasta dish or even a sweet potato casserole. Or, for something a bit less formal, there's mac and cheese. Finally, for dessert, you can choose between delectable fall-inspired treats, such as Apple Blossoms and pumpkin-spiced cheesecake. Return to this roundup before you make your first Aldi run in the month of October.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Feta and Beet Pizza
Starting on October 2, you can choose between two equally delicious Specially Selected flatbreads — either Pumpkin & Feta or Beet & Goat Cheese. The pumpkin flatbread contains mozzarella as well as feta, with caramelized onion, and has some sweetness from the pumpkin. The beet flatbread has mozzarella paired with goat cheese crumbles, as well as tomatoes, arugula, and a garlic sauce. Each pizza costs just $3.99, a price low enough to get both if you can't decide between the two.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
October isn't complete without some Halloween-inspired store-bought snacks — and Aldi is providing us with four Emporium spooky cheeses to fit the theme. There's Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Death By Garlic Black Garlic Cheddar, Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale Cheese (which is spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg), and Freaky Franken Sage Derby. Each is $4.29 and will be available on October 2.
Priano Ravioli Pumpkin Sage or Butternut Squash
If you don't feel like making ravioli from scratch, then Aldi has two flavors from Priano for you to choose from, both of which are perfect for the fall season. First, there's the Butternut Squash Ravioli, which is complete with brown butter sauce and sage leaves. Then, there's the Pumpkin and Sage Ravioli, which has an amaretto butter sauce and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Starting on October 16, you can buy either of these tasty pastas for $3.69.
Simply Nature Organic Pasta Sauce
If you make one of the fall-inspired raviolis, then you're going to need sauce. Aldi has three delicious (and organic) options to choose from, all from Simply Nature. For those who love a spicy sauce, there's an Arrabbiata pasta sauce. And if you want something extra cheesy, there's a Four Cheese sauce available. Finally, for some extra umami, there's a Mushroom pasta sauce. Each sauce is $2.49 and will be available on October 16.
Specially Selected Goat Cheese Risotto
For another entrée option, choose from three flavors of Specially Selected Goat Cheese Risotto. Those flavors are Black Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Truffle. Each box is just $2.49, so you may want to grab more than one to offer a variety for your guests. You can pick up these tasty risottos starting on October 16.
Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole
Need another fantastic, autumnal main course option? Try this Sweet Potato Casserole from Season's Choice. This entrée is kept frozen and requires just a pop in the microwave to prepare. Along with the sweet potato flavor, there's a crunchy topping of pralines. Starting on October 30, you can get this casserole for $4.99.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese
What happens when mac and cheese meets autumn? This delicious and seasonal Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese. It consists of ridge elbow macaroni with a sauce made of pumpkin, butternut squash, and cheddar cheese. Get it for $2.99 starting October 9.
Fremont Fish Market Langostino Tails
If you need an extra protein for a pasta dish, then you may want to get your hands on the Fremont Fish Market Langostino Tails. The langostino tails are wild caught, preservative-free, and already cooked and peeled. Starting on October 9, you can pick up a bag for $11.99 in Aldi's frozen aisle.
Belmont Caramel Apple or Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake
If you want a rich, satisfying dessert, you can't go wrong with cheesecake. This fall, Aldi has two flavors from Belmont perfect for any autumn occasion: Caramel Apple Whipped Cheesecake and Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake. Both are ultra creamy and completed by a cookie crust. All you have to do is thaw and serve. Buy one for $5.99 — or both — starting on October 23.
Specially Selected Caramel Apple or Apple Berry Blossoms
Need another delicious dessert option? Try one of the Apple Blossoms from Specially Selected. Both are sweet pastries with a delicious filling that's made from scratch — one has apples with a caramel topping and the other features a combination of apples and berries. Each Apple Blossom costs $3.29 and becomes available on October 2.
Barissimo Sweet Italy Coffee Vanilla Affogato or Tiramisu
In lieu of a traditional dessert, you can also opt for one of Barissimo's dessert-inspired coffees. There are two delectable flavors: Vanilla Affogato and Tiramisu. Both are described as bold roast medium blends. Buy a bag of flavored ground coffee for $4.19, starting on October 16.
Barissimo Cold Foam Pumpkin Spice or Peppermint
You may want some canned cold foam to go with that dessert-inspired coffee — and Aldi has two limited edition flavors, also from Barissimo, to serve that purpose. Firstly, there's fall's favorite flavor: Pumpkin Spice. Or, you can go with one of the best flavors of the holiday season: Peppermint. Each can is $3.69 and will be available starting October 16.