The Flavorful Mac And Cheese Mix-In You've Been Missing Out On

Mac and cheese is like a classic work of literature. You may know the story and what to expect, but you still love every bit of it. Boiled and drained elbow pasta bathing is a thick and creamy cheese sauce that makes for a simple, tasty, and classic bite. However, there are nights when this comfort food is screaming for a flavorful mix-in and that's when you want to break out your homemade or store-bought pesto.

It takes as little as three or four tablespoons of this rich, herby sauce. While you can opt for a sun-dried tomato pesto or even a beautifully peppery pesto, a classic basil pesto made of basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, salt, and Parmesan will transform the taste of mac and cheese into a grown-up version of this dish adding both savory, peppery, and sweet notes. Simply make your creamy stovetop mac and cheese — homemade or one of those lovely and convenient boxed versions — as you normally would and right before serving stir in the pesto.