Marshmallow Fluff Is The Sweet Secret To Delicious Dessert Cocktails

Marshmallow fluff is the spreadable version of your typical campfire snack. It's got a creamy, light, and airy consistency but comes in a spreadable version that's ideal for spreading into a fluffernutter sandwich or using in your favorite holiday mint chocolate fudge recipe.

Beyond some of these more conventional uses, however, there's another way to put this pantry item to work — use it in your dessert cocktails. Thanks to its sweet flavor, it can be the perfect garnish to finish off boozy beverages, balancing out the alcohol and adding a unique texture to the drink.

You can even get creative with how you present it. Try using a blow torch to toast the top of it for a s'mores-like look, or leave it as a fluffy floating cloud on your beverage. You could also take advantage of how sticky it is and use it to rim your glasses with different sweets and treats for the perfect decoration and sweet finish to your drink.