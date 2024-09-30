Marshmallow Fluff Is The Sweet Secret To Delicious Dessert Cocktails
Marshmallow fluff is the spreadable version of your typical campfire snack. It's got a creamy, light, and airy consistency but comes in a spreadable version that's ideal for spreading into a fluffernutter sandwich or using in your favorite holiday mint chocolate fudge recipe.
Beyond some of these more conventional uses, however, there's another way to put this pantry item to work — use it in your dessert cocktails. Thanks to its sweet flavor, it can be the perfect garnish to finish off boozy beverages, balancing out the alcohol and adding a unique texture to the drink.
You can even get creative with how you present it. Try using a blow torch to toast the top of it for a s'mores-like look, or leave it as a fluffy floating cloud on your beverage. You could also take advantage of how sticky it is and use it to rim your glasses with different sweets and treats for the perfect decoration and sweet finish to your drink.
Cocktails to pair with marshmallow fluff
If you want to use marshmallow fluff in your cocktails, you'll want to think about what will complement the sweet, gooey topping. Irish coffee, for instance, can work well, using the marshmallow fluff as a replacement for the typical whipped cream topping. The bitterness of the brew and the sharp taste of the whiskey can work well against the sticky sweet flavor of the spread. Or, if you prefer something that enhances those sugary notes, you could use it to top a spiked hot chocolate, a perfect after-dinner dessert replacement. Another choice could be to use it on a Tattletale cocktail, which has a fruity flavor that can offset the sweet topping. If you toast the marshmallow fluff, you can add caramel notes that complement the apple butter in the drink.
If you'd rather use marshmallow fluff to rim your glass, options abound too. Roll it in graham cracker crumbs to bring back memories of times 'round the campfire. Or, drizzle caramel syrup on the spread to add extra sweet notes. You could also roll the fluff in colorful sprinkles and use it for a festive holiday cocktail. The sky is the limit when it comes to using marshmallow fluff on your cocktails, and much of the time, you can experiment with flavors that you feel will work well together. Get creative and come up with unique combinations that you love.
Jazz up your marshmallow fluff even further
While adding a dollop of marshmallow fluff is certainly an easy enhancement to your dessert cocktails, you can upgrade them further by creating flavored fluff. For instance, you could top a spiked Mexican hot chocolate with a black pepper marshmallow fluff to ramp up the kick of the chili powder. The sweetness of the fluff prevents the spices from becoming overpowering but adds piney notes with a bit more bite. Another option could be to make honey marshmallow fluff and use it to top off a citrusy and sweet bee's knees cocktail.
And of course, if you're not into mixing your own ingredients into the spread, you can always go with pre-bought flavored versions. A spoonful of strawberry marshmallow fluff piled onto a strawberry shortcake martini, for instance, can be a great way to play up the fruitiness of the drink. Another choice might be to use caramel marshmallow fluff atop a white Russian, adding sweet buttery notes that work against the white chocolate drink. Next time you're making a boozy beverage, try breaking out the marshmallow fluff as a garnish and savor the delicious results.