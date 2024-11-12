The Limited-Edition Heinz Mayo That Had A Rather Questionable Flavor
Heinz is no stranger to wild flavor combinations. It seems like the condiment company is always releasing something new that shocks and intrigues customers. For instance, Heinz once released a line of spicy ketchups and a bottle of "Every Sauce" that promised customers it contained all of its sauces so you wouldn't have to pick and choose when dressing your burgers and sandwiches. But some flavors are a harder sell than others. To coincide with Easter 2023, Heinz released a limited-time exclusive flavor of mayo designed to pair with a famous pastry enjoyed in the U.K.: hot cross buns.
The condiment, which Heinz labeled "[Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo," was reportedly spiced with cinnamon and contained crumbles of hot cross buns plus fruit pieces. It piqued the interest of many curious U.K. residents who had something to say about this rather niche condiment. One commenter on Instagram asked Heinz to "please take a step back and chill out." Another shared, "I love [hot cross buns], but this is odd." Unfortunately for curious fans, the limited-edition spread couldn't be found in stores — only 100 lucky contest winners got their hands on a jar and were able to try this one-of-a-kind mayo for themselves.
Did the mayo actually taste like hot cross buns?
For those who only recognize the term "hot cross buns" from playing the song on the recorder in third grade, hot cross buns are a pastry commonly enjoyed around Eastertime in the U.K. The iconic "cross" etched into the dough does have religious affiliations, but some historians claim that crossing the pastry was performed to ensure it baked evenly. Nowadays, the cross is often filled with icing ... or, for a select 100 Heinz fans, topped with "[Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo."
According to those who were lucky (or unlucky) enough to try the spread for themselves, it was reportedly not a horrible experience. Looks-wise, it appeared a bit unappetizing with a thick consistency, slightly beige color, and the chunks of hot cross buns plus fruit. On the bright side, it reportedly tasted all right when spread across a hot cross bun. Apparently, once you put aside the idea that you're spreading mayo onto a pastry, the experience became pleasantly sweet (and lightly spiced). Of course, we aren't sure if a spread that takes that much willpower to overcome and enjoy is worth it. Only 100 Heinz fans will ever know for sure!