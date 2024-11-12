The Limited-Edition Heinz Mayo That Had A Rather Questionable Flavor

Heinz is no stranger to wild flavor combinations. It seems like the condiment company is always releasing something new that shocks and intrigues customers. For instance, Heinz once released a line of spicy ketchups and a bottle of "Every Sauce" that promised customers it contained all of its sauces so you wouldn't have to pick and choose when dressing your burgers and sandwiches. But some flavors are a harder sell than others. To coincide with Easter 2023, Heinz released a limited-time exclusive flavor of mayo designed to pair with a famous pastry enjoyed in the U.K.: hot cross buns.

The condiment, which Heinz labeled "[Seriously] Good Hot Cross Bun Mayo," was reportedly spiced with cinnamon and contained crumbles of hot cross buns plus fruit pieces. It piqued the interest of many curious U.K. residents who had something to say about this rather niche condiment. One commenter on Instagram asked Heinz to "please take a step back and chill out." Another shared, "I love [hot cross buns], but this is odd." Unfortunately for curious fans, the limited-edition spread couldn't be found in stores — only 100 lucky contest winners got their hands on a jar and were able to try this one-of-a-kind mayo for themselves.