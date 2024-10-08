Amp Up Classic Banana Bread With Another Fruity Ingredient

That's not the only reason you may want to rehydrate your dried apricots before adding them to your banana bread batter. Not only is soaking them in boiling water going to restore their plump constitution, but it also makes them more flavorful. With this technique, you will be able to taste their fruity nature in your bread. But there is a third reason to add this extra step to prepping your dried fruit: It will help prevent your apricots from absorbing the liquid ingredients from your classic banana bread recipe, ensuring you still end up with a nice, moist loaf.

How much of this dried fruit should you add? The good news is it doesn't take much. A fourth of a cup is a good starting point, but if you are a dried apricot advocate and enthusiast, go for two-thirds of a cup — just make certain they are finely chopped. And don't worry about the apricots clashing with your favorite crunchy elements like walnuts, pecans, and almonds. This dried fruit will complement the sweet, savory, and nutty tastes these ingredients add as well as any sweet add-ins like chocolate or butterscotch chips.

If you like the idea of adding a sweet apricot flavor, but don't want the added texture, you can also turn to apricot jam. Just a tablespoon or two can give your banana bread a subtle hint of the fruit.