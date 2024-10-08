Amp Up Classic Banana Bread With Another Fruity Ingredient
Banana bread is a baker's staple. There is no better way to use up those past their prime, mushy, blackened bananas than mashing them up to make a loaf of this bread. In addition to overripe bananas, all that's needed are some basic ingredients, including flour, eggs, and brown sugar, to create a basic loaf of this sweet, fruity bread that is predictably easy and delicious. However, if you want to separate your banana bread from the others, you need a banana bread recipe to create endless possibilities, and you need to start adding dried apricots to it.
Dried apricots may seem like a unique add-in but chopping up these preserved fruits and stirring them into the mix creates a beautiful chewy texture contrast as well as a pop of unexpected sweetness that just works alongside the banana flavor. That said, if you prefer less chew and more of a soft bite, you can soak the apricots in boiling water for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, strain the fruit and gently dry it before you chop it up.
Soaking has other benefits
That's not the only reason you may want to rehydrate your dried apricots before adding them to your banana bread batter. Not only is soaking them in boiling water going to restore their plump constitution, but it also makes them more flavorful. With this technique, you will be able to taste their fruity nature in your bread. But there is a third reason to add this extra step to prepping your dried fruit: It will help prevent your apricots from absorbing the liquid ingredients from your classic banana bread recipe, ensuring you still end up with a nice, moist loaf.
How much of this dried fruit should you add? The good news is it doesn't take much. A fourth of a cup is a good starting point, but if you are a dried apricot advocate and enthusiast, go for two-thirds of a cup — just make certain they are finely chopped. And don't worry about the apricots clashing with your favorite crunchy elements like walnuts, pecans, and almonds. This dried fruit will complement the sweet, savory, and nutty tastes these ingredients add as well as any sweet add-ins like chocolate or butterscotch chips.
If you like the idea of adding a sweet apricot flavor, but don't want the added texture, you can also turn to apricot jam. Just a tablespoon or two can give your banana bread a subtle hint of the fruit.