The Sweet Filling To Make Store-Bought Muffin Mix Taste Bakery-Grade

Using store-bought muffin mix is perfect for when you have a craving for warm, just-out-of-the-oven muffins but don't have the time or all of the ingredients to make your favorite recipe. There's just one problem: Often, they don't come out nearly as good as muffins made fully from scratch. However, that doesn't mean that you have to give up the muffin mix; there are ways to make them taste much better and closer to bakery-level deliciousness. One trick? Use jam as a sweet filling.

To make the jam-filled muffins, the first step is to make the muffin mix according to the box's instructions. Then, when it comes time to add the batter to the muffin pan, start by filling each cup only halfway. Next, drop about a teaspoon's worth of jam onto the top of the batter. Then, add more batter to the top of the jam and bake as normal.

When the baking time is up, all that's left to do is dig in and enjoy these upgraded muffins. As you bite into that sweet, fruity filling, you'll forget that these muffins came from a box.