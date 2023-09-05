The Best Boozy Spirits To Pair With Your Halloween Candy

Once Starbucks' famed seasonal pumpkin spice latte has made its annual return and a crisp fall chill is in the air, it's time to start thinking about the wonderful candy-filled festivities of Halloween. While trick-or-treating is usually reserved for kids, that doesn't mean that adults can't enjoy the peak of candy season just as much — and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to pair your favorite sweet treat with the perfect drink?

So, go ahead and grab a few pieces from your kid's candy bucket (no judgments here), throw your feet up, and pour yourself a glass. As it turns out, pairing some of America's most popular Halloween candies with the best adult beverages just comes down to which drinks will best enhance or cut some of that candy sweetness.

To start, it's fairly common knowledge that chocolate and wine go together, and for the fruity and sour candies, you can always reach for a hard seltzer or lemonade. But what in the world do you drink with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and candy corn?