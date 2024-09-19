Here's Why Michelle Obama Made An Appearance At Costco
Michelle Obama is among the most influential figures in the United States, so when she makes an appearance, official or not, people get excited. That happened earlier this week, on Tuesday, September 17, when the former First Lady floored shoppers at a Costco in Livermore, California with a surprise appearance.
What made Obama's seemingly spontaneous and unannounced visit so buzz-worthy was the style of it. She didn't waltz to a podium amid tremendous fanfare, and she certainly didn't attempt to draw a crowd. Instead, she strolled in nonchalantly and just talked to everyone who gathered around her — on equal footing — as one grocery shopper to another. Touting Plezi Fizz, she told the stunned spectators "It's a healthy drink. Low calorie and it tastes good!"
Her appearance did serve a purpose, since instead of doing her shopping, she was there to promote the brand of healthier sodas and juices she co-founded, called Plezi. One should expect nothing less from one of the foremost champions of children's health with a decades-long focus on teaching kids about food and exercise.
Michelle Obama, children's nutrition, and Plezi
It should come as no surprise that Michelle Obama would take a grassroots, boots on the ground approach to promoting Plezi. Just as she did during her tenure as First Lady, she takes a fun, hands-on approach to healthy food lessons to teach kids, including creating a White House Kitchen Garden. For Obama, it's all about keeping good nutrition easy to understand and access. She's responsible for the fact that nutrition labels now include the amount of added sugars, and she suggested limits on what should be added as well.
Clearly, the former First Lady doesn't just talk the talk, she walks the walk — and the drinks she was promoting at this seemingly casual trip to Costco back that up. Just look at the difference between a Plezi Fizz soda and a similar serving of Coke. The Plezi only has 45 calories and 8 grams of sugar compared to Coke's 100 calories and whopping 26 grams of sugar. Plezi juices have a similar comparison to Capri Sun, having 30 calories and 5 grams of sugar compared to Capri's 90 calories and 20 grams of sugar. So the next time you're shopping at Costco, hang out a bit around the sodas and juices. You may just meet Michelle Obama.