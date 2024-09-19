Here's Why Michelle Obama Made An Appearance At Costco

Michelle Obama is among the most influential figures in the United States, so when she makes an appearance, official or not, people get excited. That happened earlier this week, on Tuesday, September 17, when the former First Lady floored shoppers at a Costco in Livermore, California with a surprise appearance.

What made Obama's seemingly spontaneous and unannounced visit so buzz-worthy was the style of it. She didn't waltz to a podium amid tremendous fanfare, and she certainly didn't attempt to draw a crowd. Instead, she strolled in nonchalantly and just talked to everyone who gathered around her — on equal footing — as one grocery shopper to another. Touting Plezi Fizz, she told the stunned spectators "It's a healthy drink. Low calorie and it tastes good!"

Her appearance did serve a purpose, since instead of doing her shopping, she was there to promote the brand of healthier sodas and juices she co-founded, called Plezi. One should expect nothing less from one of the foremost champions of children's health with a decades-long focus on teaching kids about food and exercise.