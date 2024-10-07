Achieve Breakfast Nirvana With One Simple Waffle Upgrade

If you're a breakfast lover, then you're probably always looking for ways to take that meal to the next level — which means you need to know about the greatest waffle upgrade around. Make yourself a breakfast that's the perfect balance of savory and sweet by adding bacon to your homemade waffles.

Making bacon waffles is a simple process that will take you less than 30 minutes, including making the batter from scratch. All you have to do is cook the bacon (torn into half pieces) in the waffle maker first, then add in the waffle batter. The result is a fluffy waffle with a full piece of tasty bacon inside. It's perfect for anyone who likes the sweetness of waffles, but needs something savory to balance the flavor. You can also choose to make this dish vegetarian and use plant-based bacon. However, the cooking instructions are likely different; you may need to cook it fully before adding it to the waffle maker. Still, that's not a hard adjustment to make.

When it comes to toppings, you can decide if you want to lean more into the savory or the sweet route. Of course, maple syrup is the classic choice. It pairs well with both the waffle and the bacon inside — just be sure to choose one of the best maple syrup brands around. If you want to go the more savory route, consider topping it with a fried egg.