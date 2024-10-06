Forget Plain Mayo, Here's A Zippy Twist To Change Up Chicken Salad

Chicken, a mayo-based dressing, hard-boiled eggs, and vegetables of choice — that's all you need to put together a chicken salad. These simple ingredients make for a foolproof side dish that complements almost any main course and brings comfort to the meal. It's no surprise why it's such a beloved staple at potlucks, picnics, and other various occasions.

The downside to this familiarity, however, is it can get boring and repetitive once you've had it too many times. That's why you need a change now and then, just a little switch up from the plain ol' mayonnaise. When in doubt, just turn to pesto. This Italian sauce works wonders in reviving your chicken salad's forgotten greatness with a refreshing, different twist.

A combination of basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese, pesto's distinctive herby taste lends a timeless appeal to the salad. Underneath that brightness is a myriad of nuances, from the garlic's peppery pungency and the cheese's tanginess to nutty hints from the nuts. This tumultuous flavor blend brings complexity to the salad that you don't normally get with just regular mayo.