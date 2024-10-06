Forget Plain Mayo, Here's A Zippy Twist To Change Up Chicken Salad
Chicken, a mayo-based dressing, hard-boiled eggs, and vegetables of choice — that's all you need to put together a chicken salad. These simple ingredients make for a foolproof side dish that complements almost any main course and brings comfort to the meal. It's no surprise why it's such a beloved staple at potlucks, picnics, and other various occasions.
The downside to this familiarity, however, is it can get boring and repetitive once you've had it too many times. That's why you need a change now and then, just a little switch up from the plain ol' mayonnaise. When in doubt, just turn to pesto. This Italian sauce works wonders in reviving your chicken salad's forgotten greatness with a refreshing, different twist.
A combination of basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese, pesto's distinctive herby taste lends a timeless appeal to the salad. Underneath that brightness is a myriad of nuances, from the garlic's peppery pungency and the cheese's tanginess to nutty hints from the nuts. This tumultuous flavor blend brings complexity to the salad that you don't normally get with just regular mayo.
There's more to pesto than just the traditional recipe
Pesto leaves a lot of room for personal touches, so you can always branch beyond the classic basil pesto and customize the ingredients if you're homemaking this sauce. Many like to squeeze in a bit of lemon juice for a zesty vibrancy. Throw in some leafy greens such as kale, arugula, and spinach if you want a hint of earthiness. Aside from basil, other herbs would also be great, especially to highlight the aromatic undertone. From dill, parsley, and cilantro to tarragon and chives, use any variety you want. Spicy food lovers, don't fret because you can easily find a kick of heat in jalapeños. For added creaminess, avocado does the trick and has a subtle sweetness.
Although it may sound a little strange, miso paste is an unexpectedly great choice. Since the color is indicative of miso's flavors, opt for the white kind to ensure a mildness that doesn't overwhelm other ingredients. It adds a smidgen of umami that helps the pesto and, consequently, the salad stand out. You can also use ingredients typically used in the dressing to tie a familiar element into the salad. Blend Greek yogurt or mayonnaise into the mix, and you've got a tangier (although slightly less intense) version of pesto.
Give your pesto chicken salad some familiarity
Since the dressing is pesto-based, feel free to use ingredients that normally go with this sauce in other Italian dishes. Sun-dried tomato — the sauce's trusty companion in countless pastas and salads — is one of the top choices. Tart and slightly more intense than fresh tomatoes, it adds a pop of flavor to the dish without overwhelming other ingredients. Olives are another great pick for those who want a salty, tangy bite to cut through the richness. On a slightly milder note, there are artichokes, which offer a delicate earthiness and nutty undertone.
Should there be any leftover ingredients from the pesto, don't hesitate to chuck them into the salad bowl as well. The nuts bring a crunch that delightfully contrasts the tender texture of the remaining ingredients. If your pesto uses leafy greens, use them as a bed to lay the salad over, which you can later scoop up for fun, bite-sized veggie wraps. A few sprinkles of cheese, whether it's Parmesan like in the pesto or any other type, would also make a delightful finishing touch.