Cookie Fries Are The Only Way We'll Take Our Milk And Cookies This Fall

Sometimes all you want is a nostalgic snack that reminds you of childhood — like a helping of cookies with a glass of milk for dipping. But before you dive in, there's a way to elevate the nostalgic snack that you need to know about: Turn them into cookie fries.

For anyone unfamiliar, cookie fries are exactly what they sound like: baked cookies (of any flavor) that are in the shape of french fries. Cookie fries can be made with store-bought cookie dough or homemade dough. Either way, roll out the dough into a flat, square-like shape and cut the dough into long, thin rectangle shapes that look like fries. If you have a crinkle cutter in your kitchen, you can use that to cut the dough and make crinkle cut fries with the cookie dough. From there, all that's left to do is bake them in the oven. If the cookie fries spread in the oven, making them a bit too big, you can cut them again (either with a knife or the crinkle cutter) to get them looking more like fries. (And if you want an exact recipe to follow, you can check out our recipe for plant-based cookie fries.)

The result is crunchy, delicious cookies that are the perfect shape for dipping into milk — no need to worry about a cookie being too big to fit into a milk glass for dipping. After trying out these cookie fries, you'll be dying to make them with every type of cookie.