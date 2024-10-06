Cookie Fries Are The Only Way We'll Take Our Milk And Cookies This Fall
Sometimes all you want is a nostalgic snack that reminds you of childhood — like a helping of cookies with a glass of milk for dipping. But before you dive in, there's a way to elevate the nostalgic snack that you need to know about: Turn them into cookie fries.
For anyone unfamiliar, cookie fries are exactly what they sound like: baked cookies (of any flavor) that are in the shape of french fries. Cookie fries can be made with store-bought cookie dough or homemade dough. Either way, roll out the dough into a flat, square-like shape and cut the dough into long, thin rectangle shapes that look like fries. If you have a crinkle cutter in your kitchen, you can use that to cut the dough and make crinkle cut fries with the cookie dough. From there, all that's left to do is bake them in the oven. If the cookie fries spread in the oven, making them a bit too big, you can cut them again (either with a knife or the crinkle cutter) to get them looking more like fries. (And if you want an exact recipe to follow, you can check out our recipe for plant-based cookie fries.)
The result is crunchy, delicious cookies that are the perfect shape for dipping into milk — no need to worry about a cookie being too big to fit into a milk glass for dipping. After trying out these cookie fries, you'll be dying to make them with every type of cookie.
Pair cookie fries with a variety of dips
While milk is a classic choice, it's not the only dipping option when it comes to cookie fries. Other delicious dip options include chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, or frosting. And for the best experience, you can pair the cookie type with the best frosting pairing.
As mentioned above, you can turn any type of cookie into cookie fries: chocolate chip, sugar, peanut butter, and so on. So for chocolate chip cookie fries, you may want to go with chocolate sauce to double up on the chocolatey flavor or go for something sweet and simple like traditional vanilla buttercream. Sugar cookies have the mildest flavor of their own, so you can really pair them with any dip — this may be the perfect opportunity to try out a more unique frosting flavor, such as a fruity frosting like strawberry or orange.
For peanut butter cookies, there's always the option to pair it with peanut butter frosting for the ultimate nutty dessert, but they would also pair well with something chocolatey, either sauce or frosting. Another fun pairing would be snickerdoodle cookie fries with cream cheese frosting. Whatever cookie and dip pairing you decide on, just make sure to have a glass of milk on hand in case you want to take a bite of the classic cookie-milk combo.