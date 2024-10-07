Freeze Your Leftover Chili In Plastic Bags For Optimal Storage

There's only one problem with chili: It can take a long, long time. Sure, there are some tips for speeding up the chili-making process by leaving the lid off, but plenty of slow-cooker chili recipes call for hours of cooking time. They're delicious, but you might not always have that kind of time — or, you might decide you feel like some chili, but dinner is right around the corner. Fortunately, chili also lends itself to two things: Making in large batches, and freezing.

We know all too well that everyone is working with limited freezer space, but we also have some good news: There's a super-easy way to freeze chili so that it takes up minimal space, and this method also works with other stews and sauces, too. Instead of reaching for your freezer-safe, airtight containers, grab some freezer bags.

Portion out your chili, seal, and lay the bags flat on a baking sheet (or a few baking sheets, depending on how many bags you have). Pop the whole thing in your freezer for a few hours, then pull the trays out, remove your bags, and you'll have easily stackable bags of frozen chili that are ready for defrosting at a moment's notice. Easy, right? We have a couple more tips to keep in mind that will make freezing chili for a quick dinner even easier — starting with the fact that this works with not only meaty chilis but vegetarian ones, too ... especially if you undercook the veggies before freezing to help preserve their texture through the thawing and reheating process.