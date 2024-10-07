Freeze Your Leftover Chili In Plastic Bags For Optimal Storage
There's only one problem with chili: It can take a long, long time. Sure, there are some tips for speeding up the chili-making process by leaving the lid off, but plenty of slow-cooker chili recipes call for hours of cooking time. They're delicious, but you might not always have that kind of time — or, you might decide you feel like some chili, but dinner is right around the corner. Fortunately, chili also lends itself to two things: Making in large batches, and freezing.
We know all too well that everyone is working with limited freezer space, but we also have some good news: There's a super-easy way to freeze chili so that it takes up minimal space, and this method also works with other stews and sauces, too. Instead of reaching for your freezer-safe, airtight containers, grab some freezer bags.
Portion out your chili, seal, and lay the bags flat on a baking sheet (or a few baking sheets, depending on how many bags you have). Pop the whole thing in your freezer for a few hours, then pull the trays out, remove your bags, and you'll have easily stackable bags of frozen chili that are ready for defrosting at a moment's notice. Easy, right? We have a couple more tips to keep in mind that will make freezing chili for a quick dinner even easier — starting with the fact that this works with not only meaty chilis but vegetarian ones, too ... especially if you undercook the veggies before freezing to help preserve their texture through the thawing and reheating process.
Tips for freezing and thawing your chili
We've all played "Mystery Meal: What's for dinner tonight? Who knows!" with random bags of food we pull out of the freezer, and that's why labeling is so important. Frozen chili will last between four and six months in the freezer, so it's a good idea to add dates to labels as well, along with the number of servings. And, if you're wondering if you should freeze different serving sizes, that's a definite yes.
It's generally not recommended to refreeze chili after you've thawed it, so we'd suggest considering sizes that include bags with enough dinner-size portions for the family, some single lunch-sized portions, and some smaller portions for topping fries and oven-baked potatoes. You should also use appropriately sized freezer bags. While you'll need to leave a bit of room for the chili to expand, reducing the air in the bag will help prevent freezer burn.
There's another advantage to freezing chili flat that will come in handy when it's time to thaw your chili. If you're planning ahead, you can leave it to thaw in the fridge overnight — putting it back in the same baking tray to catch any potential drips or leaks. You can also speed up the thawing process by submerging your frozen chili in room-temperature water. With plenty of surface area, the chili will thaw quickly, and you'll have various options — like a frying pan or cake pan — handy for submerging it.