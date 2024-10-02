The One Jarred Ingredient That Will Take Your Chili To A New Level

Once you've got the salsa, all that's left to do is add it to the pot of chili stewing on the stove. This can be done after you've sweat the aromatics and cooked the beef. Simply stir it straight into the tomato sauce and other ingredients until well combined. Let everything simmer for at least an hour or so, and your chili should be good to go.

Don't forget that you can always add other salsa-adjacent ingredients to diversify the dish even further. Other than onions, bell peppers, and corn, you can also throw in a few slices of fresh chili peppers to pack on the extra heat. Salsa seasoning such as ground cumin, smoked paprika, and chili powder aren't bad choices either. They blend in nicely with the salsa and build up the intensity without disrupting the flavor profile. For the topping, cheese and sour cream do the trick just fine, but with the dish's Mexican influence, a few avocado cubes can work as well.

When the chili hits the table, there's one last thing to complete it: the right side dish. We all have our go-to, whether it's crackers, cornbread, or plain white rice. Tortilla chips are another prime contender. Crunchy and playful, they strike a delightful textural contrast with the thick chili and make each bite more satisfying.