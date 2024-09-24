For A Dreamy 4-Ingredient Pie, Start With Cool Whip

If you have a sweet tooth and love easy recipes, then you need to try this no-bake, four-ingredient pie. The key ingredient? Cool Whip. All you need is an eight-ounce container of Cool Whip, an eight-ounce package of cream cheese, one premade graham cracker crust, and one bag of mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (or your candy bar of choice).

You'll start by combining the Cool Whip and cream cheese, folding in broken-up candy pieces, and pouring the mixture into the graham cracker crust. From there, the pie only requires about 30 minutes in the fridge to set — and no time at all in the oven — before it's ready to be enjoyed. The result is a creamy, light, and airy pie thanks to the Cool Whip base, while the cream cheese brings in a subtle, tangy element.

The best part of this recipe is that you can use just about any candy that you want. Reese's is a popular choice for this pie — who doesn't love a peanut butter–infused dessert? But, if Reese's is not your favorite or you're not in the mood for something nutty, then you can swap it out for something else. Try Milky Ways for a caramel infusion or Crunch bars for a crunchy addition. Or, maybe you want to keep it simple with just a Hershey's bar, a classic candy bar that has been around longer than realize. The Hershey version will yield a creamy, sweet, and tangy dessert with a delicious chocolate element.