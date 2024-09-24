For A Dreamy 4-Ingredient Pie, Start With Cool Whip
If you have a sweet tooth and love easy recipes, then you need to try this no-bake, four-ingredient pie. The key ingredient? Cool Whip. All you need is an eight-ounce container of Cool Whip, an eight-ounce package of cream cheese, one premade graham cracker crust, and one bag of mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (or your candy bar of choice).
You'll start by combining the Cool Whip and cream cheese, folding in broken-up candy pieces, and pouring the mixture into the graham cracker crust. From there, the pie only requires about 30 minutes in the fridge to set — and no time at all in the oven — before it's ready to be enjoyed. The result is a creamy, light, and airy pie thanks to the Cool Whip base, while the cream cheese brings in a subtle, tangy element.
The best part of this recipe is that you can use just about any candy that you want. Reese's is a popular choice for this pie — who doesn't love a peanut butter–infused dessert? But, if Reese's is not your favorite or you're not in the mood for something nutty, then you can swap it out for something else. Try Milky Ways for a caramel infusion or Crunch bars for a crunchy addition. Or, maybe you want to keep it simple with just a Hershey's bar, a classic candy bar that has been around longer than realize. The Hershey version will yield a creamy, sweet, and tangy dessert with a delicious chocolate element.
How to further customize this candy Cool Whip dessert
Besides simply choosing which candy you want to feature, there's even more room to customize the candy element of this dessert. For example, you can choose how big you'd like the candy chunks to be. If you want to pieces to be super fine, you can use a food processor to ease the amount of work that goes into this already-easy dish.
However, if you want bigger chunks of candy, you can chop the candy bars up yourself to control the exact size of the pieces. Additionally, you can choose the amount of candy pieces that you want — if you want it to be a little less sweet, you don't have to include a full bag of mini candy bars, and vice versa. You can also add crushed-up candy pieces to the top of the pie for decoration and extra sweetness. Further, feel free to mix and match candy types — maybe you use Reese's for the pie itself but use Milky Way pieces for the top of the pie.
There are also plenty of ways to customize this dessert in how you serve it. To add extra sweetness, you can drizzle chocolate sauce or caramel sauce over the top. A dollop of whipped cream is also a delicious addition, bringing a bit more creaminess and making the dish even more decadent.