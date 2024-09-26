Give Your Carbonara A Smoky Kick With One Simple Ingredient

Carbonara is a simple, delicious Italian classic made from just a handful of staple ingredients: Pasta, egg yolks, cured pork, cheese, and black pepper. The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity, and with so few ingredients, each and every one makes a big difference in terms of flavor. As tasty as the traditional recipe is, if you want to give your carbonara a smoky kick, all you need to do is toss in a pinch or two of one simple ingredient – smoked salt.

Carbonara usually calls for unsmoked cured pork like guanciale or pancetta, so the addition of smoked salt adds an entirely new element to the dish. It enhances the depth of flavor without being overpowering, and the smokiness provides a nice foil to the other rich, silky, creamy ingredients. Spaghetti carbonara is already extremely comforting, but when you add smoked salt, it becomes more rustic, and is the perfect dinner to enjoy on a cozy autumn evening.