Give Your Carbonara A Smoky Kick With One Simple Ingredient
Carbonara is a simple, delicious Italian classic made from just a handful of staple ingredients: Pasta, egg yolks, cured pork, cheese, and black pepper. The beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity, and with so few ingredients, each and every one makes a big difference in terms of flavor. As tasty as the traditional recipe is, if you want to give your carbonara a smoky kick, all you need to do is toss in a pinch or two of one simple ingredient – smoked salt.
Carbonara usually calls for unsmoked cured pork like guanciale or pancetta, so the addition of smoked salt adds an entirely new element to the dish. It enhances the depth of flavor without being overpowering, and the smokiness provides a nice foil to the other rich, silky, creamy ingredients. Spaghetti carbonara is already extremely comforting, but when you add smoked salt, it becomes more rustic, and is the perfect dinner to enjoy on a cozy autumn evening.
How to use smoked salt in carbonara
Smoked salt can easily become a food obsession, and it's exactly what it sounds like — salt that's been exposed to the smoke of various types of wood that imparts flavor into the crystals. As easy as adding it to carbonara is, there are a few tips to keep in mind to ensure your pasta comes out smoky and delicious. The most important thing to remember is that carbonara is already a very salty dish. Between the salty cheese (usually Pecorino-Romano, or something similar) and the cured pork, it is anything but bland.
This means you need to proceed with caution when adding smoked salt so you don't end up with a dish that's too salty. Sprinkle a small pinch on top of the finished dish, and remember to start small, since you can always add more. Timing is everything when it comes to making the best carbonara, and smoked salt can lose flavor when it's cooked, which is why it's best to add it as a finishing salt. You can use regular salt for steps like salting your pasta water.