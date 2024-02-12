Timing Is Everything When It Comes To Making The Best Carbonara

Spaghetti carbonara is one of those pasta dishes that's so famous, so simple, and yet so easy to get wrong. Carbonara traditionally consists of only a few ingredients: spaghetti, egg yolk, Pecorino Romano cheese, guanciale, and black pepper. They ingredients are simple, so it makes sense that the magic of a good carbonara is not just in what is being cooked, but how it is cooked. And the secret to that is all in the timing.

The best carbonara is made quickly, so get all your ingredients ready and make sure you remember the basic sequence of events before you start cooking. Then, there are two vital timing rules to know if you're making carbonara. First, because you're going to continue cooking your pasta in another pan after you remove it from the boiling water, it's important to remove it from the water 2 minutes sooner than you would if you were serving it immediately. And secondly, above all else, always take your pasta off the heat before adding the egg and cheese. Everyone who cooks carbonara has forgotten about this at least once and ended up with spaghetti with scrambled eggs and oily, separated cheese. Not a pretty sight.