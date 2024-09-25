Your Casseroles Are Begging For Some Old Bay Seasoning

You only need around 2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning to enliven a casserole meant for four to six diners. Add it to the dish as you're whipping up the cream sauce, along with other spices and condiments. Another route is to combine it with the protein, stir in the sauce, sprinkle in the cheese, and bake until everything is bubbly and golden. If you're making a crust from breadcrumbs and shredded cheese, a pinch of Old Bay would also be great for tying the whole dish together.

What's more, Old Bay makes a great stepping stone to new sorts of casseroles. Take a note from the classic Maryland recipes that also use Old Bay seasoning and consider using crab meat in place of the usual chicken and beef. It's sweet and delicate, making for quite a refreshing twist. Or try a seafood chowder casserole featuring shrimp, white fish, crab meat, and vegetables. Even seafood skeptics will be tempted.

Of course, an Old Bay twist works just as well in staple casseroles. It's especially delicious in tuna noodle casserole, where it plays deliciously with the fish's subtle flesh. Even a good old-fashioned breakfast casserole with hash browns and eggs can use the kick that Old Bay brings.