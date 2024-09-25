Your Casseroles Are Begging For Some Old Bay Seasoning
Casseroles not only fill the belly, they also nourish the soul. Golden and hot from the oven, with layer upon layer of food melded together, they're an unparalleled source of comfort. You can have casseroles for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Does it get any better than this? With just a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning, the answer is a resounding yes.
Although more commonly associated with seafood boils and crab cakes, this iconic Maryland spice blend has no problem fitting into casseroles and even elevating the stalwart dish. This is largely thanks to its versatile array of ingredients, which include celery salt, dry mustard, bay leaf, and pepper (both black and red). Some varieties even have warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom. This makes for a beautiful mix of savory and peppery flavors, with aromatic notes subtly intertwined. It brings exquisite complexity to a down-home dish.
A delectable addition to all kinds of casserole
You only need around 2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning to enliven a casserole meant for four to six diners. Add it to the dish as you're whipping up the cream sauce, along with other spices and condiments. Another route is to combine it with the protein, stir in the sauce, sprinkle in the cheese, and bake until everything is bubbly and golden. If you're making a crust from breadcrumbs and shredded cheese, a pinch of Old Bay would also be great for tying the whole dish together.
What's more, Old Bay makes a great stepping stone to new sorts of casseroles. Take a note from the classic Maryland recipes that also use Old Bay seasoning and consider using crab meat in place of the usual chicken and beef. It's sweet and delicate, making for quite a refreshing twist. Or try a seafood chowder casserole featuring shrimp, white fish, crab meat, and vegetables. Even seafood skeptics will be tempted.
Of course, an Old Bay twist works just as well in staple casseroles. It's especially delicious in tuna noodle casserole, where it plays deliciously with the fish's subtle flesh. Even a good old-fashioned breakfast casserole with hash browns and eggs can use the kick that Old Bay brings.
You'll love Old Bay in other baked dishes too
The Old Bay magic doesn't end with casseroles. It extends to other baked dishes as well, and the results are no less terrific. With this seaside seasoning in the mix, you've got the perfect opportunity to try out seafood renditions of some familiar dishes. Lasagna in particular becomes more potent when met with the spice blend's complexity. The spark of heat it adds is a striking contrast against the creamy white sauce. Other baked pasta dishes are even more flavorful with Old Bay in the mix. A spicy crab dip take on baked ziti is especially tasty, but familiar mac and cheese also benefits from a dash of Old Bay.
Potato gratin is a marvelous pick if you want to branch into another starch. You can even add crab meat for a fun twist, but the seasoning alone will do the job just fine. For a big, hearty meal laden with both comfort and flavor, a pot pie never disappoints. Chicken is always a classic pick, but feel free to have fun with seafood like shrimp, mussels, and clams. Even enchiladas would fare well with Old Bay. Instead of beef or pork, go for a lighter spin with white fish and leave it to the spices to impart excitement.