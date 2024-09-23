Pudding Mix Is The Secret To A Delicious No-Bake Pumpkin Pie This Fall

What many people may not know about instant pudding mix is that it can be used to upgrade a variety of different desserts — including a no-bake pumpkin pie. The pudding mix replaces the eggs that are usually called for in a pumpkin pie recipe, meaning that the oven is no longer needed to whip up a homemade version of this dessert.

When made with vanilla pudding mix, the result is a decadent, sweet pie that's full of the pumpkin flavor you love from the more traditional version. The only thing to keep in mind is that the texture of this no-bake pie will differ from that of a traditional, baked version. The pudding-mix pie will more closely resemble a mousse, and it will be more light and airy than smooth and rich.

Besides the pudding mix, all you need for this dessert is pumpkin puree, Cool Whip, milk, and pumpkin pie spice (which you can make at home if you so choose). From there, all you need is a graham cracker pie crust, which you can either make yourself — or, if you want to save even more time and effort, buy from the store. While this pie is a pretty low-key endeavor, it does require a bit of patience; it will need to chill in the fridge for at least a few hours before it's ready to serve. The wait, however, will be worth it.