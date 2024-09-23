Pudding Mix Is The Secret To A Delicious No-Bake Pumpkin Pie This Fall
What many people may not know about instant pudding mix is that it can be used to upgrade a variety of different desserts — including a no-bake pumpkin pie. The pudding mix replaces the eggs that are usually called for in a pumpkin pie recipe, meaning that the oven is no longer needed to whip up a homemade version of this dessert.
When made with vanilla pudding mix, the result is a decadent, sweet pie that's full of the pumpkin flavor you love from the more traditional version. The only thing to keep in mind is that the texture of this no-bake pie will differ from that of a traditional, baked version. The pudding-mix pie will more closely resemble a mousse, and it will be more light and airy than smooth and rich.
Besides the pudding mix, all you need for this dessert is pumpkin puree, Cool Whip, milk, and pumpkin pie spice (which you can make at home if you so choose). From there, all you need is a graham cracker pie crust, which you can either make yourself — or, if you want to save even more time and effort, buy from the store. While this pie is a pretty low-key endeavor, it does require a bit of patience; it will need to chill in the fridge for at least a few hours before it's ready to serve. The wait, however, will be worth it.
Why pudding mix works in pumpkin pie (and how to customize it)
The reason that instant pudding mix is so useful in desserts like pumpkin pie all comes down to one key ingredient: modified cornstarch. Essentially, the modified cornstarch in the pudding mix is crucial because it acts as a thickener. While regular cornstarch needs heat to thicken, modified cornstarch will thicken when mixed with other ingredients, regardless of heat.
Additionally, when combined with milk — which no-bake pumpkin pie recipes often call for — instant pudding mix becomes custardy and creamy, which makes this dessert taste like pumpkin pie even though it wasn't baked in the traditional way.
Because the instant pudding mix is flavored, there is a bit of room to customize. For example, you can try both a classic vanilla flavor mix or a French vanilla flavor version to see which one you prefer for your no-bake pumpkin pie. Alternatively, you could seek out the limited-edition pumpkin-flavored instant pudding mix, which will make your dessert's pumpkin spice element even more pronounced. Of course, other pudding mix flavors like chocolate won't work for pumpkin pie, but the success of this no-bake treat may just inspire you to see how those other flavors can work in other recipes.