The Unexpectedly Intense Origin Story Of Horse Soldier Bourbon

With three award-winning bourbons tasting various levels of caramel and oak available for your bourbon old-fashioned recipes, the one thing that's obvious about Horse Soldier Bourbon is the product they sell. "Horse Soldier" evokes images of leathery soldiers on horseback, weary from travel, which is in line with every bourbon ad since (checks watch) time immemorial. But the real story is one wild ride. It features a special forces team, spirited stallions, and an impossible mission, all against the backdrop of the first Gulf War.

It was October 19, 2001, only a month since the devastating 9/11 attacks. A small but formidable team of Green Berets took a helicopter to rural Afghanistan, preparing to embark on a daring mission. Then came the cinema-worthy curveball. The "indigenous animals" they were told might be part of the mission were, in fact, untrained Afghan horses borrowed from locals. Nonetheless, they rode those stallions across the rugged Afghan terrain and into the origin story of American Freedom Distillery.

It was after transitioning to civilian life that Horse Soldiers Scott Neil, Rob Schaefer, Mark Nutsch, Bob Pennington, Tyler Garner, and John Koko, along with Elizabeth Pritchard-Koko, channeled that Green Beret spirit and dedication into their new venture. They just had to figure out what it was going to be.