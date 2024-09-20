The 2 Ingredients You Need To Substitute For Red Wine Vinegar

Making your red wine vinegar substitute is easy: Just combine half the amount needed of red wine with the other half of white vinegar. After whisking the two liquids together, let them sit for as long as you can to let the flavors meld. You can use any type of red wine you may already have open or choose a varietal you like, depending on the flavor of the dish. For something delicate and light, go with a pinot noir. For a strong, fruity flavor, select a zinfandel or other full-bodied wine.

With so many different types of vinegar available, you might be inclined to just sub another one in. It's not that simple. White wine vinegar will give you the light consistency you want, but you will get the more subtle flavors imparted in white wine versus red. Red wine vinegar also gives dishes a tinge of red or pink you won't get from white wine vinegar. Champagne vinegar will add a slightly sweet taste, while rice wine vinegar might be too acidic.

Although not a wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar might seem like a simple substitute since it is made from whole grapes. But where red wine vinegar is light with a subtle red-to-pink cast, the tartness of balsamic vinegar is stronger, and it has a richer, thicker consistency and a dark, nearly black color. While you could certainly use balsamic vinegar as a substitute in salad dressings, the flavor and texture may be too strong for certain dishes like sweet-and-sour cabbage. The great news is you don't have to substitute. The simple solution of red wine and white vinegar is probably right behind your cabinet door.