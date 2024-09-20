Here's What Makes Australian Folded Eggs Different From Soft Scrambled

On it's face, you'd think there's little to distinguish how to make soft scrambled eggs from Australian folded eggs. After all, the tools are the same (a bowl, a whisk, a small- or medium-sized pan, a rubber spatula), and so is the preparation (you break two eggs, perhaps add some milk or cream, add a pinch of salt, whisk them together, and pour it all into a pan coated with melted butter). But even if you were to think that initially, you'd be wrong. It's not until the eggs hit the pan that the difference becomes apparent — and delightfully so.

Australian folded eggs are cooked quickly and over high heat and then pushed methodically around the pan with a spatula, creating soft folds. Although the name "folded eggs" probably conjures up the image of a French omelet or the square you'd find on your fast food breakfast sandwich, these beautiful, custardy eggs arrive on your plate in the shape of a glistening rosette.