Here's What Makes Australian Folded Eggs Different From Soft Scrambled
On it's face, you'd think there's little to distinguish how to make soft scrambled eggs from Australian folded eggs. After all, the tools are the same (a bowl, a whisk, a small- or medium-sized pan, a rubber spatula), and so is the preparation (you break two eggs, perhaps add some milk or cream, add a pinch of salt, whisk them together, and pour it all into a pan coated with melted butter). But even if you were to think that initially, you'd be wrong. It's not until the eggs hit the pan that the difference becomes apparent — and delightfully so.
Australian folded eggs are cooked quickly and over high heat and then pushed methodically around the pan with a spatula, creating soft folds. Although the name "folded eggs" probably conjures up the image of a French omelet or the square you'd find on your fast food breakfast sandwich, these beautiful, custardy eggs arrive on your plate in the shape of a glistening rosette.
From the same kitchen that brought us avocado toast
Both types of scrambled eggs take some patience and practice to perfect. Those who have made Australian folded eggs say it takes time to get the technique down just right. In addition to pushing the eggs against the edge of the pan, you need to move the eggs in a circular motion while also tilting the pan to let the still-uncooked eggs run to the center, all to get the true rosette shape. (Without using that technique, you may end up with soft folds in your eggs, but not a signature rosette).
People say there is more than one way to crack an egg, and that's certainly true — you can hard scramble them, experiment with different levels of heat, and add herbs, salmon, cream cheese, and anything else you would usually combine with scrambies. Yet, if you want silky, smooth, custardy eggs, Australian folded eggs are truly the way to go.