It's Harder Than It Looks To Make The Viral Jolly Rancher Cotton Candy

Making cotton candy at home doesn't require a machine, though it's much easier with one. However, while they don't carry too hefty a price tag, they do take up a chunk of counter space. And be honest: You're probably going to use it ... infrequently. But making cotton candy the old way without a machine is time-consuming, difficult, and requires a large collection of ingredients and gear to accomplish.

Instead, you should try the Jolly Rancher method, which works because the famous hard candy is mostly sugar and corn syrup – the same basic ingredients used to make cotton candy with a machine. In fact, most hard candies can be used this way, including Werther's or those strawberry candies only your grandparents ever seemed to have.

@chefgenevieve Easy Homemade Cotton Candy. Tips Below ⬇️ #cottoncandy #summerrecipes #poolsidesnacks #candytok 1. Only use 3 jolly ranchers at a time. Melt in a small glass bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds 2. Use plastic straws cut in half. You can use a metal straw but if making more than 1 batch, it is recommended to use disposable as the candy will harden on the straws and you will need to clean the metal straw between each batch. 3. If the candy hardens in the bowl, reheat in the microwave for 10 seconds 4. Do NOT touch the melted candy. 5. Blow candy over parchment paper for easy cleanup 6. To cleans bowl, run under hot tap water 7. Enjoy! 🍬 ♬ Closer (Instrumental) – Saweetie

You don't even need complicated equipment or have to clip the ends off of a whisk. All you need is a small dish, a microwave, some straws, and a bit of parchment paper to make clean-up easier. Just know that it's going to take some practice to get right.