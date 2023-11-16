How To Quickly And Easily Melt Jolly Ranchers

The microwave is the most convenient way to melt down Jolly Ranchers, as well as the fastest. The microwave provides even, thorough heating, preventing your candy from burning. There are other ways to melt Jolly Ranchers, but none are as quick, easy, and approachable.

For example, you could melt the candies in the oven in a heat-resistant dish. Cooking them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes will do the trick, but check on the melting candies regularly to ensure they don't start bubbling or burning. This method takes more time than the microwave, and the nature of the oven makes it harder to get a good look at how the candies are melting and whether they need to be removed.

A double boiler on the stovetop will also work, but this method involves spending time to crush the Jolly Ranchers down into bits before putting them in the top of the boiler. As the boiling water below heats them, they'll melt, so ensure you are stirring them regularly. Again, this could take quite a long time and isn't as efficient as microwaving.