The Limited-Edition M&M's Flavor That Literally Brought The Heat

Ever since M&Ms arrived on the candy scene in 1941, it has been one of the most popular and well-known candies available on shelves. These bite-sized chocolates covered with a thin candy coating have always come in many different colors, but these days, customers also have a wide range of flavors to choose from. With all the limited-time releases and exclusive flavors available in different countries, It is almost impossible to know for sure how many flavors of M&Ms have seen the light of day. What we do know is that the M&M flavor graveyard is a massive one, including some bizarre M&M flavors you probably forgot about.

One in particular that evoked a rather spicy response from fans was the Mexican Jalapeño peanut flavor variety released in 2019. These zesty peanut M&Ms were one of three nutty flavors the brand was testing that were inspired by international flavors, along with Thai Coconut and English Toffee. While your initial reaction to the idea of jalapeño flavored M&Ms might be less than enthusiastic, spicy chocolate is a very popular flavor profile that many people all around the world enjoy — it isn't totally out of the realm of possibility that these M&Ms may have been onto something with this sweet and peppery flavor combination.