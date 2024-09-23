The Limited-Edition M&M's Flavor That Literally Brought The Heat
Ever since M&Ms arrived on the candy scene in 1941, it has been one of the most popular and well-known candies available on shelves. These bite-sized chocolates covered with a thin candy coating have always come in many different colors, but these days, customers also have a wide range of flavors to choose from. With all the limited-time releases and exclusive flavors available in different countries, It is almost impossible to know for sure how many flavors of M&Ms have seen the light of day. What we do know is that the M&M flavor graveyard is a massive one, including some bizarre M&M flavors you probably forgot about.
One in particular that evoked a rather spicy response from fans was the Mexican Jalapeño peanut flavor variety released in 2019. These zesty peanut M&Ms were one of three nutty flavors the brand was testing that were inspired by international flavors, along with Thai Coconut and English Toffee. While your initial reaction to the idea of jalapeño flavored M&Ms might be less than enthusiastic, spicy chocolate is a very popular flavor profile that many people all around the world enjoy — it isn't totally out of the realm of possibility that these M&Ms may have been onto something with this sweet and peppery flavor combination.
How spicy were these spicy M&Ms?
When M&M's nutty jalapeño flavor was introduced, it was unsurprisingly met with a wide range of mixed reviews from brave fans who tried the spicy candy. Creators on the Food Network YouTube channel did a taste test of these international M&M's and immediately felt the slight heat they promised. One tester immediately said, "I can really taste the jalapeño!"
It's safe to say that these M&Ms were not setting off any alarms on the Scoville heat scale, but the slight kick and flavor present was still enough to remind eaters that the candies were, in fact, flavored with the distinct spice. Initial reviews cited it as "very jalapeño-y" and not totally horrible. Users in the comments, however, had much more passionate reactions — one commenter wrote, "I fell in love with the jalapeño M&Ms and I am so disappointed that I cannot find them anywhere."
Another passionate fan on Reddit shared, "I can tear a bag up real quick. Tastes just like a M&M with a small spicy kick that you didn't know you needed in your life."
If you hope to try these spicy M&Ms for yourself, you probably won't have much luck finding this limited-time flavor on your local grocery store shelves. But if you are willing to enjoy some five-year-old candy from sellers on eBay, there are a few bags of Jalapeño M&Ms available for a rather hefty price tag.