Here's How Many Bottles Come In A Standard Case Of Wine

A hot, sunny, summer afternoon might call for a cold lager or a fresh agave margarita, but there's something that's undeniably rewarding about opening a bottle of wine. It's almost impossible not to feel a little classy shopping for a new — or old — favorite, and if you've never considered buying wine by the case, you absolutely should. There are a few reasons for that, too, starting with the fact that it'll save you money. Shop around, and you'll find many places that offer a 10%, 15%, or even a 20% discount on price. Not bad, right?

A standard case of wine includes 12 bottles, and there are a lot of benefits to going this route — starting with the fact that it's a great way to get adventurous. When you're getting a massive discount, it might encourage you to get at least one bottle of something you've never tried before, and when you're in the mood for something new, it'll be waiting for you. Invited over to the neighbor's house for a last-minute dinner party? There's no more scrambling to bring a gift — you've already got that covered.

And here's the thing: We want to stress that buying wine by the case isn't just for someone who's starting a wine cellar. (And that can be almost ridiculously expensive, with budgets easily hitting tens of thousands of dollars.) You don't need any of that! Just remember that temperature is key to storing wine properly, and honestly, once you go the case route, you might never go back — particularly when you start experimenting with different varieties.