Here's How Many Bottles Come In A Standard Case Of Wine
A hot, sunny, summer afternoon might call for a cold lager or a fresh agave margarita, but there's something that's undeniably rewarding about opening a bottle of wine. It's almost impossible not to feel a little classy shopping for a new — or old — favorite, and if you've never considered buying wine by the case, you absolutely should. There are a few reasons for that, too, starting with the fact that it'll save you money. Shop around, and you'll find many places that offer a 10%, 15%, or even a 20% discount on price. Not bad, right?
A standard case of wine includes 12 bottles, and there are a lot of benefits to going this route — starting with the fact that it's a great way to get adventurous. When you're getting a massive discount, it might encourage you to get at least one bottle of something you've never tried before, and when you're in the mood for something new, it'll be waiting for you. Invited over to the neighbor's house for a last-minute dinner party? There's no more scrambling to bring a gift — you've already got that covered.
And here's the thing: We want to stress that buying wine by the case isn't just for someone who's starting a wine cellar. (And that can be almost ridiculously expensive, with budgets easily hitting tens of thousands of dollars.) You don't need any of that! Just remember that temperature is key to storing wine properly, and honestly, once you go the case route, you might never go back — particularly when you start experimenting with different varieties.
Here's some ideas on how to choose those 12 bottles
So, you're going to buy a case of wine, and you have 12 bottles to select. What do you get? While it might be tempting to double up on some favorites, we'd suggest branching out. If you're familiar with some of the must-know wine pairing guidelines — such as pairing acidic wines and foods, considering dominant food flavors, and contrasting flavors — you'll see why it's good to mix things up.
Start with your go-to wines, and these are the ones that you're going to keep on hand for dinner. These are the Cabernets and Chardonnays, these are the wines that you love with a burger or alongside a marinated cucumber-lime salmon. Makes sense, right? But you should also consider filling up some spots with bottles for special occasions, like sparkling wine, champagne, or prosecco. Finally, consider your recent wins: Wrap up that home improvement project that's been lingering? Finish that book, video game, or crafting project you've been working on? Life is full of little victories, and if you have a nice bottle on hand, you might find yourself celebrating those victories.
You can also consider getting some more niche bottles, like a dessert or ice wine. You may also consider a nicer-than-usual bottle of red or white, and keep it on hand for those times when company drops by unannounced. And remember, many places will be more than happy to work with you to build a case that's based on your likes and needs. It's a great way to find your new favorite wines.