If You're Cooking Lean Hot Dogs, Avoid This Huge Mistake

Hot dogs are a mandatory part of a perfect BBQ for many. They're also rarely seen as health food. But if you're trying to strike that delicate balance between enjoying a well-cooked hot dog and maintaining a particular diet, you're not out of luck: Lean hot dogs exist. These unique hot dogs have significantly less fat than the standard wieners. But even though they're the exact same size as those typical hot dogs, watch out: Tossing them on the grill and cooking them as normal is a huge mistake.

As it turns out, the fat in regular hot dogs not only adds flavor — it also helps the dogs retain juicy texture, even when cooked under high heat. Without that extra fat, lean dogs can dry out fast and turn tough and stiff. Lean hot dog eaters aren't condemned to this fate, though. Smoky, juicy lean dogs are achievable with a bit of patience and the right techniques.