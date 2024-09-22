If You're Cooking Lean Hot Dogs, Avoid This Huge Mistake
Hot dogs are a mandatory part of a perfect BBQ for many. They're also rarely seen as health food. But if you're trying to strike that delicate balance between enjoying a well-cooked hot dog and maintaining a particular diet, you're not out of luck: Lean hot dogs exist. These unique hot dogs have significantly less fat than the standard wieners. But even though they're the exact same size as those typical hot dogs, watch out: Tossing them on the grill and cooking them as normal is a huge mistake.
As it turns out, the fat in regular hot dogs not only adds flavor — it also helps the dogs retain juicy texture, even when cooked under high heat. Without that extra fat, lean dogs can dry out fast and turn tough and stiff. Lean hot dog eaters aren't condemned to this fate, though. Smoky, juicy lean dogs are achievable with a bit of patience and the right techniques.
The proper way to cook lean hot dogs
Just like lean meat, lean hot dogs require gentle cooking. The key is to use lower temperatures and give them a bit more time to cook through. On a grill, start by cooking your dogs in the indirect heat zone of the grill. Then, give them a quick sear over direct heat for that killer char. You can also bake the dogs in the oven on a tray at medium-low heat; this is a great hands-off way to get even cooking throughout. Another method is to cook the dogs in a cast iron pan, which will give you a nice crispy outside without exposing the dogs directly to extreme heat.
To make your hot dogs taste even better, cook them in simmering beer or broth. Once the liquid's mostly gone, sear them quickly over the grill. You can get a similar effect by steaming the dogs before searing, though they won't pack the same flavorful punch.
Extra tips for cooking juicy lean dogs
Cooking lean dogs over high heat for ages is obviously not a great idea. But don't make the beginner's cookout mistake of not preheating your gear, either. Make sure your pan, grill, or oven is preheated to a medium-low or low temperature before you add the hot dogs. Otherwise, you'll end up cooking the dogs for too long, and their outsides will dry out before the insides can be fully cooked.
Here's another neat trick: Spread a bit of oil, fat, or butter over your dogs before searing. Just a third of a teaspoon spread over the whole dog can make a huge difference. This small amount won't affect the flavor in any discernible way, but it will do a great job keeping the inside juicy and the outside crispy. What's more, the fat or oil will keep your dogs from sticking to the cooking surface, too.