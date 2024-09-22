The Jam Jar Trick For Effortlessly Flavorful Chicken

Chicken can be tough to get right with it often turning out dry, bland, or both. Thankfully, once you learn this jam-in-the-jar trick, you won't have to worry about your bird being without taste. This technique involves the creation of a shimmering, shiny glaze that is not only beautiful to look at but delicious to eat.

How does it work? If you've ever gotten to the bottom of a store-bought version or made your own quick and easy jam and there are 2 to 3 tablespoons left, skip using it for your next peanut butter and jelly sandwich and instead use it for a glaze. In fact, pour all the ingredients for this glossy coating into the jar and forget about having to clean more dishes.

Simply add a splash of hot water to the jar to loosen up the jam or zap it in the microwave for five seconds. Add whatever, oil, spices, herbs, seasonings, and umami elements like soy sauce or Worcestershire, and screw the lid back onto the jar so it is nice and secure. Then shake the container until all the ingredients are combined and you will have yourself a sweet glaze that your chicken can't wait to be slathered in. It's that easy.