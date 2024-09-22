The Jam Jar Trick For Effortlessly Flavorful Chicken
Chicken can be tough to get right with it often turning out dry, bland, or both. Thankfully, once you learn this jam-in-the-jar trick, you won't have to worry about your bird being without taste. This technique involves the creation of a shimmering, shiny glaze that is not only beautiful to look at but delicious to eat.
How does it work? If you've ever gotten to the bottom of a store-bought version or made your own quick and easy jam and there are 2 to 3 tablespoons left, skip using it for your next peanut butter and jelly sandwich and instead use it for a glaze. In fact, pour all the ingredients for this glossy coating into the jar and forget about having to clean more dishes.
Simply add a splash of hot water to the jar to loosen up the jam or zap it in the microwave for five seconds. Add whatever, oil, spices, herbs, seasonings, and umami elements like soy sauce or Worcestershire, and screw the lid back onto the jar so it is nice and secure. Then shake the container until all the ingredients are combined and you will have yourself a sweet glaze that your chicken can't wait to be slathered in. It's that easy.
How to use jam jar sauce on chicken and why it works
To use this syrupy liquid on your poultry, brush it on your meat before cooking it, again during, and then dribble some of the excess from the pan over your chicken right before plating. If you want to add a little butter to the glaze at the bottom of the pan, this will add a rich taste to your end product.
This method works well because jams, preservatives, and jellies are rich in sugar. This sweet element is key for the glaze to caramelize as your meat bakes, leaving it with a beautiful, shiny, and sweet bite. While you can add a little honey or syrup to the mix, you don't have to. The jammy remnants in the jar offer a perfect base. Just don't forget to mix in some olive oil or other fat because this will help turn the outside of your bird golden.
What kinds of jams work well with chicken? You want to stick with those that are lighter in color. Think orange, lemon ginger, or lemon pear marmalade. Peach jams will also pair exceptionally well with poultry and apricot jam can make an exceptional apricot-glazed chicken. You will love the tangy, sweet, and spicy notes you can create depending on what jam you choose and what you add to your jar.