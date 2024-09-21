The Trader Joe's Salsa You Should Try Cooking Eggs In

Trader Joe's is beloved by many for its impressive range of high-end and delicious products. Many of its best goodies can be used in creative ways. One particularly shining example lies in the chain's guajillo salsa. A delectable blend of tomatoes, guajillo chilies, and seasonings such as dried garlic and chipotle pepper powder, it's a powerhouse of flavor.

But this treat is more than just a flavorful dip for chips: Trader Joe's guajillo salsa can be used across a huge range of dishes. In fact, the grocery store recommends several "hacks" for using it, including cooking chicken thighs in it or adding it to pasta to spice things up. One of its best uses lies in eggs. Specifically, try poaching eggs with this salsa for a quick, easy, and flavor-packed meal. The salsa is mostly liquid, eliminating the risk of it drying up too fast, and it brings deep, rich taste to the eggs. Throw the resulting eggs onto some avocado toast to take things to an even more delicious level.