The Trader Joe's Salsa You Should Try Cooking Eggs In
Trader Joe's is beloved by many for its impressive range of high-end and delicious products. Many of its best goodies can be used in creative ways. One particularly shining example lies in the chain's guajillo salsa. A delectable blend of tomatoes, guajillo chilies, and seasonings such as dried garlic and chipotle pepper powder, it's a powerhouse of flavor.
But this treat is more than just a flavorful dip for chips: Trader Joe's guajillo salsa can be used across a huge range of dishes. In fact, the grocery store recommends several "hacks" for using it, including cooking chicken thighs in it or adding it to pasta to spice things up. One of its best uses lies in eggs. Specifically, try poaching eggs with this salsa for a quick, easy, and flavor-packed meal. The salsa is mostly liquid, eliminating the risk of it drying up too fast, and it brings deep, rich taste to the eggs. Throw the resulting eggs onto some avocado toast to take things to an even more delicious level.
All the ways to combine Trader Joe's guajillo salsa and eggs
Poached eggs aren't the only egg-based dish you can make snazzy with some Trader Joe's salsa. Because it's on the liquid-y side of things, try mixing a small spoonful or so in with your scrambled eggs before they cook to give them some heat. You can take this concept a step further by increasing the amount of eggs and salsa and making the mixture into a spicy omelet. Want to get fancier? Mix some chopped-up veggies into the salsa before poaching eggs in the combination to make an easy red shakshuka. You could also use the salsa to make potently spicy deviled eggs or add some into your next spaghetti alla carbonara.
If you're feeling truly adventurous, you can combine the guajillo salsa, eggs, and some sugar to make spicy desserts. Yes, that's right — we said desserts. A spicy Chinese egg tart wouldn't go amiss, nor would a spicy custard dish, such as flan. These are definitely offbeat creations, but think of them like Mexican chocolate; the spice just highlights the sweetness.