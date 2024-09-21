Snack Like You're In Vietnam With This Unbeatable Avocado Combo
Vietnamese culture has a knack for creating delicious foods and drinks out of the most unexpected ingredients. For example, have you tried coffee with condensed milk over ice, aka the godsend known as ca phe sua da? Here's another way the Vietnamese people enjoy condensed milk that you probably haven't heard of: over fresh avocados.
The recipe couldn't be simpler. Cut your avocado in half, remove the pit, drizzle condensed milk over it, then scoop it out with a spoon to enjoy. If you're feeling fancy, cut the avocado into cubes before adding the milk. The thick, velvety condensed milk sweetens and adds richness to the avocado, elevating its flavor profile a hundred times over. If you love avocados for their health benefits (they're one of the most popular superfoods, after all) but have always found the taste a bit bland, this combo might be right up your alley.
A delicious twist on your avocado smoothie
On hot days, or when they're in the mood for something lighter, some people add ice to this avocado treat and make a rough smoothie called bo dam. The ice helps to chill the mixture, lighten the consistency, and create a refreshing contrast to the rich avocado and sweet condensed milk.
To make bo dam, scoop out the avocado flesh and place it in a large glass over ice, then drizzle in the condensed milk. Fresh milk is a common, but not essential, ingredient. Next, use a spoon to smash the avocado into small pieces. This hand-mixed version is coarser and has a more interesting mouthfeel than your typical blended avocado smoothie. It's to be enjoyed with a spoon rather than a straw.
Feel free to get creative with toppings. Dried nuts or freshly shredded coconut add delectably crunchy texture. If you're in the mood to go big or go home, a spoonful of fresh durian can elevate the treat with its sweetness and exotic flavor even further.
Be careful not to overdo it
The avocado and condensed milk combo is not only delicious but also incredibly simple to make, so it's easy to overdo it. But it's important to keep in mind that avocados and condensed milk are both intensely rich. Add in common toppings like coconut meat and durian, and you can end up with something that's actually too sweet, thick, and creamy to enjoy.
Luckily, it's easy to avoid making this treat too much of a muchness. If you're sensitive to too-sweet desserts, pick a condensed milk with lower sugar content. More importantly, use it as a topping, not a base for your snack. You can also brighten up the flavor of this snack by adding tangy, tart, and acidic ingredients. Starfruit brings crunch and sunny flavor, for example, as do pomegranate seeds. A quick squeeze of lime on top also goes a long way towards keeping this treat flavorful and varied.