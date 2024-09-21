Snack Like You're In Vietnam With This Unbeatable Avocado Combo

Vietnamese culture has a knack for creating delicious foods and drinks out of the most unexpected ingredients. For example, have you tried coffee with condensed milk over ice, aka the godsend known as ca phe sua da? Here's another way the Vietnamese people enjoy condensed milk that you probably haven't heard of: over fresh avocados.

The recipe couldn't be simpler. Cut your avocado in half, remove the pit, drizzle condensed milk over it, then scoop it out with a spoon to enjoy. If you're feeling fancy, cut the avocado into cubes before adding the milk. The thick, velvety condensed milk sweetens and adds richness to the avocado, elevating its flavor profile a hundred times over. If you love avocados for their health benefits (they're one of the most popular superfoods, after all) but have always found the taste a bit bland, this combo might be right up your alley.