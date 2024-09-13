Battle Bland BBQ Sauce With Chopped Pickles To Give You A Tasty Upper Hand

Store bought barbecue sauce can be hit or miss. Maybe it's lacking flavor or maybe it's too sweet — whatever the case, it can put a damper on your barbecue plans when the bottled sauce is just not that good. Or, sometimes, homemade barbecue sauce just doesn't turn out as delicious as you expected. Whatever the circumstance, bland barbecue sauce can be salvaged in a number of ways, including adding in an unexpected ingredient: Chopped pickles.

It may sound a little out there, but trust us, it's as tasty as can be. If the sauce is too sweet, the salty tanginess from the pickles helps balance that out. Or, if the problem is just a lack of flavor, the pickles can help that too by amping up acidity in the sauce, making it much more dynamic and complex.

Chopped pickles also make the texture a bit more interesting and unexpected — much different from the smooth barbecue sauce that you're used to. The unique texture provided by those chopped up pickles could really make your barbecue sauce stand out as a condiment. Or, if you want to keep the smooth consistency, you can use a food processor or immersion blender to blend the chopped pickles directly into the sauce.