The Jolly Rancher Popsicle Recall Has Now Reached Class I Status
When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues a recall, it can be a life-or-death situation for consumers, and one that also has immense impact on the businesses in question. One need only look to the $17.25 million in criminal penalties Blue Bell was hit with after its ice cream faced a recall due to a listeria outbreak to prove this point. So, when the FDA assigns a recall a Class I risk level, the highest of three levels that's only assigned if there's a chance the product can cause serious harm or death, it's best to pay attention. This has now happened to single-serve Jolly Rancher popsicles, after manufacturer Unilever began a recall process on August 21.
The single-serve popsicles, which come in the combined flavor of green apple, blue raspberry, and grape, received this classification on September 4 because of possible milk contamination. While this may not seem as outwardly and evidently dangerous as a listeria or salmonella outbreak, to the wrong person, it's just as deadly. Considering an estimated 2% of the U.S. population has a severe-enough reaction to cow's milk to face deadly consequences, the Class I status is more than justified.
More details of the Jolly Rancher popsicle recall
An important detail to note about the Jolly Rancher popsicle recall is that it only applies to the individually packaged pops. These are the kind ice cream trucks sell or that you grab out of the freezer at a gas station. The multi-packs you can stock your freezer with are unaffected. For the exact details, including the lot codes and UPC number of the affected single-serve popsicles, and what to do with them if should you have any, visit popsiclerecall.com.
It's also worth circling back to the concept of allergen contamination, in this case milk, that can happen during manufacturing. It's a common occurrence since many facilities make more than one product, and it's why you'll frequently see a list of allergens preceded by "contains" or "may contain" after a product's ingredients list. By federal law, food packaging must display these warnings. The lack of such a warning on the packaging, combined with evidence of two allergic reactions upon consumption, are the driving forces behind the Jolly Rancher popsicle recall. If you have any dairy allergies, play it safe for a bit and make your own fruity popsicles.