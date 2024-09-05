The Jolly Rancher Popsicle Recall Has Now Reached Class I Status

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues a recall, it can be a life-or-death situation for consumers, and one that also has immense impact on the businesses in question. One need only look to the $17.25 million in criminal penalties Blue Bell was hit with after its ice cream faced a recall due to a listeria outbreak to prove this point. So, when the FDA assigns a recall a Class I risk level, the highest of three levels that's only assigned if there's a chance the product can cause serious harm or death, it's best to pay attention. This has now happened to single-serve Jolly Rancher popsicles, after manufacturer Unilever began a recall process on August 21.

The single-serve popsicles, which come in the combined flavor of green apple, blue raspberry, and grape, received this classification on September 4 because of possible milk contamination. While this may not seem as outwardly and evidently dangerous as a listeria or salmonella outbreak, to the wrong person, it's just as deadly. Considering an estimated 2% of the U.S. population has a severe-enough reaction to cow's milk to face deadly consequences, the Class I status is more than justified.